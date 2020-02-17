However, according to Ruth Jones, there might not be any chance of Gavin and Stacey coming back at all.

Jones exclusively spoke to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party about whether or not we'll have a long wait for more episodes, saying: "I wish I could answer that question, but I just can't.

"At the moment there are no plans but then we didn't have plans for years. I wish I could say that we would do it but genuinely there are no plans at the moment."

But does she know how she would continue the series if it was going to run?

"I think because there are so many characters in the show it could go in a number of directions and that's what's lovely about it.

"So to say, 'Do I know?'... No, I don't. I don't know anything!"

Jones went on to discuss how she felt about bringing Gavin and Stacey back at all, explaining there was a huge element of worry behind it.

"I think you have to worry about bringing something back," she revealed. "You can't be 100 per cent convinced that it's the right thing to do - that's why it probably took us 10 years to do it.

"Yes, it was a risk, and there were many hurdles. Would the cast be available? Would they want to do it? Will Barry let us come and film there? All of these sorts of things, but luckily it all fell into place."

Speaking about the success of the special, Jones added: "It couldn't have really gone better for us because we wanted to keep it a secret and we managed to do that.

"We got to the point where families were sitting down together watching it, which doesn't happen very often. So yeah, that was lovely."

