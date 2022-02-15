Written by award-winning playwright and screenwriter Nancy Harris – whose previous credits include the play Our New Girl and Channel 4 drama Dates – the series will follow Shiv, a woman who attempts to remain sober when she returns to Dublin after years of partying in London.

Dublin-based comedy-drama The Dry is set to launch on BritBox this May – and RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal two first-look images from the new show.

According to the synopsis, however, being back with her family makes staying on ‘the dry’ much harder than Shiv expected.

The lead role is played by Roisin Gallagher (The Fall) who can be seen in the image above, which appears to show her attending some kind of meeting – possibly an alcoholics anonymous session.

Meanwhile, the below image offers a first look at fellow cast members Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) and Pom Boyd (Frank of Ireland), who play Shiv's parents in the show.

Gallagher, Hinds, and Boyd are joined in the cast by Siobhán Cullen (Origin), Moe Dunford (Vikings), and newcomer Adam Richardson. Meanwhile, Paddy Breathnach directs the show, which is described by BritBox as "a very touching, funny and refreshing look at how addiction is depicted on screen".

Speaking about the origins of the series, Harris explained: “I came up with the idea for The Dry over a couple of years, as like a lot of people, addiction has touched my life in different ways.

"However, every time I'd ever seen addiction represented on screen, it had always been in the most extreme way, such as somebody in rehab. I was interested in exploring the ordinary reality of being sober. That ordinary reality of going about life - dealing with family, parties, exes - and just not being able to have a drink”.

The Dry will launch on BritBox in May 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

