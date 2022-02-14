The show premiered back in August 2019 on ITV, where it built up a fiercely devoted fanbase but ultimately was not able to secure a second season renewal.

The first trailer for Sanditon season 2 has arrived, ushering in a new era for the Jane Austen-inspired period drama as it moves to its new home on BritBox .

So began an epic #SaveSanditon campaign that gripped social media for well over a year – and viewers' efforts proved more than worth the trouble, as Sanditon was officially rescued by BritBox and US broadcaster PBS Masterpiece in May 2021.

Poking fun at how close the show came to a premature end, the new trailer opens with Rose Williams' lead character being asked: "Charlotte, are you not excited to be returning?"

Anne Reid's Lady Denham later remarks to the young Miss Heywood: "I'd rather thought we'd seen the last of you."

Of course, many Sanditon fans might have feared the same at one point, but against the odds the period drama has triumphed.

In addition to Williams and Reid, Sanditon season 2 sees the return of several other cast members including Kris Marshall, Crystal Clarke and Kate Ashfield, while Tom Weston-Jones and Ben Lloyd-Hughes are among those joining.

Sanditon season 2 premieres on BritBox on Monday 21st March 2022. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

