What to watch on STARZ: the best STARZ TV shows and movies to watch in 2022

STARZ has recently added several huge blockbuster titles to its library and attracted plenty of attention. Now, the RadioTimes.com team is taking a closer look at the STARZ library and making some TV recommendations, plus the latest info on how it works, how much it costs and how easy it is to stream.

STARZ's ever-expanding array of entertainment, documentaries and blockbuster movies is taking the streaming world by storm. The latest addition to the library — 2021's hit anti-hero thriller Venom: Let There Be Carnage — is a highlight amongst a compelling selection of streaming content.

Just like other streaming platforms, STARZ users can play content at the touch of a button, without waiting for downloads or programme scheduling. As such, it offers instantaneous entertainment, whatever mood you're in!

As STARZ is a US streaming service, any UK or European viewers who want to watch STARZ originals will want to take a look at Starzplay on Amazon Prime Video.

How much does STARZ cost?

Typically, STARZ costs $8.99 per month. However, the US platform is currently offering an amazing deal — it's just $3 per month for six months of STARZ. That’s a saving of $5.99 each month or $35.94 across the six-month period.

With that, you’ll get access to the full STARZ library including original TV shows such as Outlander, Power and Becoming Elizabeth.

Sign up to STARZ for $3 per month for six months

What to watch on STARZ?

Some of the most notable recent additions to STARZ's impressive roster have been from the Marvel cinematic universe. Iron Man 3, Thor: The Dark World and Venom: Let There Be Carnage — which stars Tom Hardy as Spider-Man's arch-nemesis, Venom — are all already on the streaming service, with Spider-Man: No Way Home joining the collection in July.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has also just been added to the library and other highlights include James Brown biopic, Get On Up and Bill Murray's unusual slow-burn romcom, Lost in Translation.

Best STARZ TV shows to watch in 2022

The platform is also packed with STARZ original shows, such as historical drama, The Spanish Princess and swashbuckling pirate adventure, Black Sails. There's a huge range on offer — mixing STARZ originals and top-tier content from other fan-favourite creators.

We’ve picked out some of the best available right now, below.

American Gods

Ian McShane, Ricky Whittle and Laura Browning in official artwork for American Gods season three (Amazon)

American Gods mixes gritty drama with mythology, with interesting and unique results.

Starring Ian McShane and Ricky Whittle, the show is an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name. The story follows Shadow Moon (Whittle) who is newly released from prison and en route to his wife's funeral when he meets Mr Wednesday (McShane), who takes him under his wing, leading Shadow Moon into a dangerous world of re-imagined mythological characters.

Fans of Gaiman's other work will enjoy the hugely unpredictable plotlines that run through American Gods and may be reminded of 2019's Good Omens. It's a definite highlight of STARZ’s library and a notable STARZ original.

Outlander

Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie and Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser. STARZ Starz / Sony Pictures Television

Another genre-mixing modern classic, Outlander mixes historical drama with science fiction, telling the story of Claire Randall — a British nurse who is transported back from 1940 to the 1740s.

Based on Diana Gabaldon's book of the same name, the plot follows Randall's quest to survive and return home, as she meets Highlander, James Fraser.

There's action, romance, drama and a compelling story to be told. Our reviewers have consistently enjoyed the show and can't wait for Outlander season seven.

The Spanish Princess

The Spanish Princess has been roundly applauded by critics for its dramatic retelling of the life of Catherine of Aragon, Henry VIII's first wife. It's available in its entirety on STARZ right now.

Catherine of Aragon lived between 1485 and 1536 and is known for surviving her marriage to the King, who famously had two of his six wives executed. Her marriage to Henry produced no surviving male heirs and — as a result of this and his infatuation with Anne Boleyn — Henry had the marriage annulled. He went against the Pope and the Catholic faith to secure a divorce, forming the Church of England in the process. This was controversial and historic, even at the time and combines with Catherine's well-documented strong character to make a gripping story.

Catherine is played by Charlotte Hope of Game of Thrones fame and stars alongside the likes of Laura Carmichael, Ruairi O’Connor and Harriet Walter.

Black Sails

Starring Toby Stephens, Black Sails is a Treasure Island prequel that takes viewers into an immersive historic world. As Captain Flint, Stephens takes on the central role in a complex and ever-shifting political landscape, with different pirate groups facing off against each other and the British navy.

There's action, intrigue and more. We loved the show and it appeared in our round-up of the best shows to watch for Game of Thrones fans once GOT had ended. As did Outlander, which is now also available for US viewers on STARZ.

Power

STARZ

Power is a knock-out crime drama starring Courtney A. Kemp and Omari Hardwick alongside series co-creator, producer and star, 50 Cent.

That star-studded cast shines over a memorable six-season run. Focusing on Harwick's character, Ghost, the series shows the tension between his ties to crime and his burning desire to go legit and get away from the dangerous criminal life he's living.

Thanks to its huge success, the series has since spawned several spin-offs so — if you get into Power — there's plenty of great drama to enjoy.

To subscribe, visit the STARZ app or website to grab the $3 per month for six months deal right now.

