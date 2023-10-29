Season 7 of the series started airing this past August and its finale wrapped up the show with fan-favourite characters that include Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff.

The season 7 synopsis reads: "In season 7, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponised. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends. And Bobby Axelrod returns, as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world."

But just why won't Billions be making a return for season 8? And could there be any future seasons on the not-too-distant horizon? Well, read on for everything you need to know about the reasons why Billions won't be coming back for more.

Why won't there be a Billions season 8?

Announcing the news, president & CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, said: “Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian [Koppelman] and David [Levien].

“This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

There's no specific reasoning given for the ending of the show but it looks as though the team are keen to get the franchise kick-started and start branching out from the original, which is all very exciting.

Lewis rejoined the cast for the show's seventh and final season. He departed from the show in season 5 following the death of his wife, actress Helen McCrory.

While it's bittersweet to have Lewis back for just one more season, Billions fans can anticipate a lot more to come. Billions won't be returning for more post-season 8 but it doesn't mean that fans will have to bid farewell to the universe of the show.

It's been reported that as many as four more series are in development and connected to the Billions franchise. The series, which have been teased as Millions and Trillions, will come from executive producers Brian Koppelman and David Levien.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billions: Miami is being written by Koppelman and Levien and will be "set in the world of private aviation, where the clientele believe the rules of society, government and gravity don’t apply to them, amidst the wealth, nightlife, contraband and the cryptocurrency that pulses through that city".

Another spin-off series, Billions: London, will operates in the world of U.K. finance. "Millions would feature diverse 30-something financial mogul wannabes doing whatever it takes to make it in Manhattan; and Trillions is a drama based on fictional stories of the richest people in the world," a teaser synopsis reads.

Speaking about their new shows, Koppelman and Levien said: “We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilisation and nature don’t apply to them.

“Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We’re excited to show everyone what’s really going on down there.”

