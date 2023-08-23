A teaser for season 7 was previously released, giving fans a glimpse at the returning cast - which includes Damian Lewis, who is back for the first time since his abrupt exit at the end of season 5 due to personal reasons.

The footage also teases a final showdown between Axelrod, Rhoades and Prince.

Alongside Lewis, cast members Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey and Daniel Breaker are all back for the new instalment.

But when is season 7 episode 3 set to land on Showtime and Paramount Plus? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule.

How many episodes in Billions season 7?

There are 12 episodes in Billions season 7, with each one releasing weekly.

The first instalment landed on Paramount Plus on 11th August.

When is Billions season 7 episode 3 released?

Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades in Billions.

Episode 3 will premiere on Paramount Plus on 25th August at midnight PT or 3am ET, which is 8am in the UK.

It will also air on Showtime on 3rd September at 8pm ET/PT.

Billions season 7 release schedule on Paramount Plus

New episodes of Billions are being released every Friday on Paramount Plus at midnight PT or 3am ET.

Read on for the full season 7 release schedule:

Episode 1 – Tower of London – 11th August (Out now)

Episode 2 – Original Sin – 18th August (Out now)

Episode 3 – Winston Dick Energy – 25th August

Episode 4 – 1st September

Episode 5 – 8th September

Episode 6 – 15th September

Episode 7 – 22nd September

Episode 8 – 29th September

Episode 9 – 6th October

Episode 10 – 13th October

Episode 11 – 20th October

Episode 12 – 27th October

Billions Season 7: Release schedule on Showtime

If you want to watch the show on traditional television, you're in luck: episodes are airing every Sunday on Showtime at 8pm ET/PT.

Episode 1 – Tower of London – 13th August

Episode 2 – Original Sin – 20th August

Episode 3 – Winston Dick Energy – 27th August

Episode 4 – 3rd September

Episode 5 – 10th September

Episode 6 – 17th September

Episode 7 – 24th September

Episode 8 – 1st October

Episode 9 – 8th October

Episode 10 – 15th October

Episode 11 – 22nd October

Episode 12 – 29th October

Billions next airs on Showtime on Sunday 27th August at 8pm ET/PT.

