Billions season 7 release schedule: When is episode 3 out?
Damian Lewis is back as hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod in season 7.
Showtime’s popular financial drama Billions has returned for its final season.
Created by Brian Koppelman, David Levien and Andrew Ross Sorkin, the series first premiered in 2016 and revolves around the cat-and-mouse games between a United States Attorney (Paul Giamatti) and a hedge fund manager (Damian Lewis).
A teaser for season 7 was previously released, giving fans a glimpse at the returning cast - which includes Damian Lewis, who is back for the first time since his abrupt exit at the end of season 5 due to personal reasons.
The footage also teases a final showdown between Axelrod, Rhoades and Prince.
Alongside Lewis, cast members Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey and Daniel Breaker are all back for the new instalment.
But when is season 7 episode 3 set to land on Showtime and Paramount Plus? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule.
How many episodes in Billions season 7?
There are 12 episodes in Billions season 7, with each one releasing weekly.
The first instalment landed on Paramount Plus on 11th August.
When is Billions season 7 episode 3 released?
Episode 3 will premiere on Paramount Plus on 25th August at midnight PT or 3am ET, which is 8am in the UK.
It will also air on Showtime on 3rd September at 8pm ET/PT.
Billions season 7 release schedule on Paramount Plus
New episodes of Billions are being released every Friday on Paramount Plus at midnight PT or 3am ET.
Read on for the full season 7 release schedule:
- Episode 1 – Tower of London – 11th August (Out now)
- Episode 2 – Original Sin – 18th August (Out now)
- Episode 3 – Winston Dick Energy – 25th August
- Episode 4 – 1st September
- Episode 5 – 8th September
- Episode 6 – 15th September
- Episode 7 – 22nd September
- Episode 8 – 29th September
- Episode 9 – 6th October
- Episode 10 – 13th October
- Episode 11 – 20th October
- Episode 12 – 27th October
Billions Season 7: Release schedule on Showtime
If you want to watch the show on traditional television, you're in luck: episodes are airing every Sunday on Showtime at 8pm ET/PT.
- Episode 1 – Tower of London – 13th August
- Episode 2 – Original Sin – 20th August
- Episode 3 – Winston Dick Energy – 27th August
- Episode 4 – 3rd September
- Episode 5 – 10th September
- Episode 6 – 17th September
- Episode 7 – 24th September
- Episode 8 – 1st October
- Episode 9 – 8th October
- Episode 10 – 15th October
- Episode 11 – 22nd October
- Episode 12 – 29th October
Billions next airs on Showtime on Sunday 27th August at 8pm ET/PT.
