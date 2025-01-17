The final episode of season 2 gave us death, destruction, and a fair few answers to our questions – before that last scene dropped a gigantic hint about where the story is going to go next.

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, showrunner Graham Yost confirmed that we'll find out more about how exactly the silos came to be in future seasons, saying: "You'll also see something in the final episode that gives you just a hint of where we hope to go in the rest of the story, which is finding out how this happened."

So, after Silo, which is based on Hugh Howey's Wool novels, was renewed for season 3 (and for season 4), here's everything you need to know about what's set to happen.

Silo season 3 does not yet have a release date but we're guessing it could be released in mid-2026.

That's based on the gap between seasons 1 and 2 being released, which was a year and six months. If this timeline continues, we'll be looking at around May 2026 for season 3.

In December 2024, Apple TV+ officially confirmed that Silo had been renewed for seasons 3 and 4.

Avi Nash as Lukas in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

Showrunner Graham Yost said at the time: "It has been a richly rewarding experience to adapt Hugh’s epic novels with our partners at Apple and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring this complete story to the screen over the course of four seasons.

"With the final two chapters of ‘Silo’, we can’t wait to give fans of the show an incredibly satisfying conclusion to the many mysteries and unanswered questions contained within the walls of these silos.”

Harriet Walter stars in Silo season 2 Apple TV+

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, added: “The addictive, inventive and moving ‘Silo’ has had us hooked since day one and we’ve loved watching global audiences become equally enamored with the world that Graham Yost has created.

"As we look to seasons three and four of this ambitious, character-driven sci-fi series — which will conclude Juliette Nichols’ journey and complete Hugh Howey’s epic trilogy of novels - we can’t wait for everyone to experience more of the show’s powerful performances led by the incomparable Rebecca Ferguson, as well as the unexpected twists, turns and surprises that we’ve come to expect from this very human story.”

As Cherniss confirmed in his statement, Silo will end after season 4.

Who could be in the cast of Silo season 3?

While the cast of Silo season 3 hasn't yet been confirmed, we'd expect the majority of the season 2 stars to return – barring those who didn't make it to the end alive, that is.

We'd expect returns from:

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette

Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle

Common as Robert Sims

Harriet Walter as Martha Walker

Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings

Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims

Shane McRae as Knox

Remmie Milner as Shirley

Clare Perkins as Carla

Billy Postlethwaite as Hank

The season 2 finale also introduces Jessica Henwick as Helen and Ashley Zukerman – and we'd expect to see a lot more from them in season 3 too.

Common as Robert Sims in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

We're not expecting to see the return of Tanya Moodie as Judge Meadows or Iain Glen as Dr Pete Nichols after their deaths in season 2.

The fate of Bernard Holland, played by Tim Robbins, was also left up in the air at the end of season 2. We're also unsure whether we'll see the return of Steve Zahn's Solo.

What will the plot of Silo season 3 be?

While we can't say for certain what the plot of Silo season 3 will cover, we can use the season 2 finale and the books for some clues.

Judging from that final scene, Silo season 3 will cover the book Shift, which details how and why the silos were built in the first place.

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

It means we might step away from Juliette's story for a little bit as we're transported back in time – but don't worry, we'll get back there and her story will be concluded.

Yost also previously told RadioTimes.com that he's excited to answer some of the mysteries that have already been established – including how the residents of Silo 17 (Solo's silo) were able to step outside without a suit on.

How many episodes will be in Silo season 3?

We don't know for sure yet but we'd expect there to be 10 episodes, just like seasons 1 and 2.

Is there a trailer for Silo season 2?

Not yet! In the meantime, check out showrunner Graham Yost explaining the end of season 2:

Silo season 2 is available to stream now – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.

