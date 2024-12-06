The latest instalment of the series, based on the books by Hugh Howey, depicted the murder of Judge Meadows (played by Tanya Moodie) at the hands of Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) – and his subsequent framing of the citizens of Mechanical.

Earlier episodes saw Holland attempt to get Meadows on side and to obtain her help in shutting down the brewing rebellion in Silo 18, but her admission that she wanted to go outside proved her as a threat.

During episode 4, the pair share a dinner – but it soon becomes clear that Bernard has poisoned Meadows, removing her from the equation before she can cause what he sees as any more damage in the silo.

Tanya Moodie as Judge Meadows in Silo season 2 episode 4. Apple TV+

Meanwhile, Knox, Shirley and Carla demand a meeting with Meadows, proving their power in the silo as they tell the citizens of Mechanical to turn the power in the silo on and off at will.

Their request is finally granted as they go in to meet Meadows – but, in a twist that will stun viewers, they see her dead body slumped at her desk with a knife, they realise they've been framed and are forced to run from the law.

Speaking about Bernard's motives, Robbins previously told RadioTimes.com: "This season he has a challenge to overcome what he has already decided. I have to do what's necessary for the survival of 10,000 people."

Meanwhile, showrunner Graham Yost previously told us who we should be most afraid for this season, as a rebellion breaks out in the silo.

He told RadioTimes.com: "Juliette's in danger the whole time, and she has to do crazy things and barely survives.

"I think we have to worry about Juliette's father and family and her friends. They're doing a very risky thing, having a rebellion."

That's becoming more and more clear every episode – stay tuned for what the future will bring for the citizens of Mechanical!

Silo season 2 is available to stream weekly on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available to stream now – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.