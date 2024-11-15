Season 2 also sees returns for Tim Robbins's Bernard Holland, Common's Robert Sims Harriet Walter's Martha Walker and more, while it introduces us to Steve Zahn's new character Solo, who is expected to play a big role going forward.

While the show hasn't yet been renewed beyond this second season, Ferguson previously confirmed that there are plans for it to continue until season 4 - which, after the gripping first new episode, is sure to be music to fans' ears.

But when is episode 2 set to debut on the platform, and how many episodes are there in total for Silo season 2? Read on for everything you need to know about the show's release schedule.

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

While the first season of Silo started with two episodes being released at once, season 2 is being released with one new episode per week from the very start.

This means that episode 2 will air on Friday 22nd November on Apple TV+.

How many episodes of Silo season 2 will there be?

Just like with season 1, there will be 10 episodes of Silo season 2 in total.

The first episode was released on 15th November, around 16 months after season 1 ended.

What time are new episodes of Silo season 2 released?

Each new episode of Silo season 2 is expected to arrive on Apple TV+ at midnight Pacific Time, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 8am GMT.

Silo season 2 release schedule: When do new episodes come out?

Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland in Silo season 2 Apple TV+

Silo season 2 is releasing new episodes weekly on Fridays, and with the run being made up of 10 episodes, this means it will still be airing new instalments into the new year.

The season will officially run between 15th November and 17th January, and you can find the full release schedule here:

Episode 1 - Friday 15th November (out now) Episode 2 - Friday 22nd November Episode 3 - Friday 29th November Episode 4 - Friday 6th December Episode 5 - Friday 13th December Episode 6 - Friday 20th December Episode 7 - Friday 27th December Episode 8 - Friday 3rd January Episode 9 - Friday 10th January Episode 10 - Friday 17th January

Silo season 2 trailer

If you can't wait for the next episode of Silo season 2 to be released, you can get a taste of what's to come in the season 2 trailer right here now.

Silo season 2 will continue on Apple TV+ on 22nd November. Season 1 is available to stream now.

