Silo season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?
The acclaimed sci-fi series is back on Apple TV+.
The new season of acclaimed sci-fi series Silo, which is based on Hugh Howey's Wool trilogy, is streaming on Apple TV+, with the first episode available now.
This means fans are getting reunited with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols, who finally stepped outside the silo at the end of season 1, and found she'd been lied to her entire life.
Season 2 also sees returns for Tim Robbins's Bernard Holland, Common's Robert Sims Harriet Walter's Martha Walker and more, while it introduces us to Steve Zahn's new character Solo, who is expected to play a big role going forward.
While the show hasn't yet been renewed beyond this second season, Ferguson previously confirmed that there are plans for it to continue until season 4 - which, after the gripping first new episode, is sure to be music to fans' ears.
But when is episode 2 set to debut on the platform, and how many episodes are there in total for Silo season 2? Read on for everything you need to know about the show's release schedule.
Silo episode 2 release date
While the first season of Silo started with two episodes being released at once, season 2 is being released with one new episode per week from the very start.
This means that episode 2 will air on Friday 22nd November on Apple TV+.
How many episodes of Silo season 2 will there be?
Just like with season 1, there will be 10 episodes of Silo season 2 in total.
The first episode was released on 15th November, around 16 months after season 1 ended.
What time are new episodes of Silo season 2 released?
Each new episode of Silo season 2 is expected to arrive on Apple TV+ at midnight Pacific Time, meaning those in the UK can watch the episodes from 8am GMT.
Silo season 2 release schedule: When do new episodes come out?
Silo season 2 is releasing new episodes weekly on Fridays, and with the run being made up of 10 episodes, this means it will still be airing new instalments into the new year.
The season will officially run between 15th November and 17th January, and you can find the full release schedule here:
- Episode 1 - Friday 15th November (out now)
- Episode 2 - Friday 22nd November
- Episode 3 - Friday 29th November
- Episode 4 - Friday 6th December
- Episode 5 - Friday 13th December
- Episode 6 - Friday 20th December
- Episode 7 - Friday 27th December
- Episode 8 - Friday 3rd January
- Episode 9 - Friday 10th January
- Episode 10 - Friday 17th January
Silo season 2 trailer
If you can't wait for the next episode of Silo season 2 to be released, you can get a taste of what's to come in the season 2 trailer right here now.
Silo season 2 will continue on Apple TV+ on 22nd November. Season 1 is available to stream now – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here. Hugh Howey's Wool Trilogy is available to buy now.
