Of course, fans of Hugh Howey's novels already have some sense of where the story will go, with season 3 set to adapt his second book in the trilogy, Shift.

But that in itself causes some questions because (spoiler warning!) Shift goes back in time to focus on how the silos were originally built, becoming a prequel to the first novel.

It also focuses on completely different characters, with Juliette, played in the TV series by Rebecca Ferguson, only appearing at the very end.

So, does that mean the show's star, Ferguson, will take a backseat in season 3? Here's what we know so far from showrunner Graham Yost's comments.

Will Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette be in Silo season 3?

Yes. Showrunner Yost has confirmed that Ferguson will be in season 3 of Silo – and she won't be taking a backseat.

He told TVLine: "In the book Shift, Juliette doesn’t appear until like the last page, right? It’s about this silo [No 18], but it’s also the origin story of the whole silo project.

"I would say that we have Rebecca Ferguson playing Juliette, and she is not just going to be in the last scene of the season."

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo season 2. Apple TV+

So, what does this mean? Yost's comments could mean that he's about to play with the chronology of Howey's novels, interspersing Juliette's story with that of the origin story of the silos.

It would make sense, as there are many parts of the book Shift which directly impact events in the previous book, with readers gaining much more knowledge about the wider world and having more context about what's happened in Silo 18, Juliette's home.

To show these direct correlations, it might mean that we'll see these two different timelines playing out within season 3. Yost hasn't been afraid to play with the chronology of the show before, as he introduced Steve Zahn's character Solo for season 2 – earlier than he appears in in the novels.

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo. Apple TV+

Howey is an executive producer for the TV show, and both he and Yost have made it clear that they work together closely on any changes they make to the storyline.

Yost told RadioTimes.com: "Hugh has been very generous with his acceptance of some of the things that we've done. He's a very big fan of the season, I'll say that. And that's incredibly gratifying."

He added: "We have to make certain changes. We're giving 20 hours [to] the first half of the book... and so we knew roughly we were going to do that. We probably made more changes within the the Silo 18 rebellion. But that felt with right with the characters."

Howey previously told RadioTimes.com that adapting the series for a TV show meant more details could be added in, saying after season 1: "So far we've been able to tell even more than what's in the books. We've been able to add to it rather than take away."

Silo season 2 is available to watch on Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.