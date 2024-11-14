Silo showrunner confirms who fans should be most afraid for in season 2
"Juliette's in danger the whole time."
With Silo season 2 about to hit screens, showrunner Graham Yost has teased the dangers ahead and warned fans who to be afraid for.
The jaw-dropping season 1 finale saw Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette Nichols finally step into the world outside the silo, only to discover that it was just one of dozens.
Season 2, which continues to be based on Hugh Howey's series of novels, will see Juliette step foot into another silo, while a rebellion begins at home, with Yost exclusively teasing to RadioTimes.com: "Juliette's in danger the whole time, and she has to do crazy things and barely survives.
"I think we have to worry about Juliette's father and family and her friends. They're doing a very risky thing, having a rebellion."
As for the dangers facing Juliette this season, Ferguson teased the arrival of Steve Zahn's Solo, telling RadioTimes.com: "She has to be in a situation now where she's handling human beings, and it's something that she doesn't know how that works.
"You know, she's up against a person who you don't know is a threat, is an absolute lunatic, or is there to support and help."
She continued: "They create a bond, and that's very unusual, but with that comes a lot of compromise and issues and very scary scenarios. So it's not a machine, but actually a person she has to work around."
The actor, also known for Mission: Impossible and Dune, went on to say that she considered Juliette to be "nearly on the spectrum" in that she was "socially awkward" but had methods of keeping herself safe.
While season 2 will focus on characters we've come to know and love in season 1, including Harriet Walter's Walker, Shane McRae's Knox and Remmie Milner's Shirley, there's also a new addition to the cast in the form of Zahn's Solo, who's a crucial character in Howey's trilogy of books.
Silo season 2 premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 15th November 2024. New episodes weekly – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.
