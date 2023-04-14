Since Edgar Wright’s beloved adaptation of Scott Pilgrim vs the World hurtled onto the silver screen in 2010, many fans have wondered if there would be more one day. Well, Netflix has provided an answer.

The comic book franchise was first created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, and it follows the eponymous bass guitarist as he tries to win the love of the bewitching Ramona Flowers by battling her Seven Evil Exes.

Wright’s cult hit saw Michael Cera take on the title role alongside a cast who have since achieved megastar status, with the likes of Kieran Culkin, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Chris Evans appearing in the film, amongst others.

Read on to find out everything we know so far about the Scott Pilgrim vs the World anime.

Netflix has only just announced that it had greenlit the anime based on the Scott Pilgrim vs the World comics, so an official release date has not yet been confirmed – however, Edgar Wright confirmed it is "imminent".

For the anime-savvy readers among you, Science SARU is likely a familiar name – but for those of you that don’t know, the studio is led by acclaimed anime filmmaker Masaaki Yuasa and his regular producing partner Eunyoung Choi.

The studio is the creative mind behind films like The Night is Short, Walk On Girl and Inu-Oh, and TV anime like Devilman Crybaby and two episodes of Star Wars: Visions season 1.

Netflix has confirmed that the new Scott Pilgrim anime will be directed by Abel Góngora, with creator O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski developing the series.

We will keep this page updated with all the latest news on Scott Pilgrim’s first anime outing when we receive it.

Scott Pilgrim vs the World anime cast: who will return?

With Wright back in the picture for an adaptation of O’Malley’s series, some fans might be wondering whether anyone else from the cult film will return. Well, Netflix gave an update on that, too.

The good news is the entire cast of the 2010 film will be returning to the franchise, and they will be voicing the same characters they played in the original:

Scott Pilgrim – Michael Cera

Ramona Flowers – Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Wallace Wells – Kieran Culkin

Stacey Pilgrim – Anna Kendrick

Envy Adams – Brie Larson

Knives Chau – Ellen Wong

Matthew Patel – Satya Bhabha

Lucas Lee – Chris Evans

Todd Ingram – Brandon Routh

Gideon Graves – Jason Schwartzman

Roxy Richter – Mae Whitman

Kim Pine – Alison Pill

Julie Powers – Aubrey Plaza

Young Neil – Johnny Simmons

Stephen Stills – Mark Webber

Is there a trailer for the Scott Pilgrim vs the World anime?

So far, only an announcement trailer has been revealed for the Scott Pilgrim vs the World anime, which confirmed the cast list and Science SARU’s involvement in the show.

We'll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

The 2010 Scott Pilgrim vs the World film is available to stream on ITVX.

