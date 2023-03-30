The stars of the iconic 2010 film Scott Pilgrim vs The World have returned to reprise their roles, with Michael Cera leading the charge as Scott Pilgrim himself.

It's happening! Scott Pilgrim is officially getting a new lease of life as an anime series with the original cast is coming to Netflix .

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is back as Ramona Flowers, with Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim and Brie Larson as Envy Adams, while Aubrey Plaza is back as Julie Powers.

Chris Evans is also part of the cast as Lucas Lee and Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, with plenty more of our faves also back in business.

The full cast can be seen below:

Director Edgar Wright, who previously teased the project in 2020, announced the exciting news of the series, explaining on Twitter: "This is not a drill! This is happening!

"After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds."

He's not wrong.

He added: "Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim with the geniuses at SARU that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also… well, just watch it."

The original movie, based on the graphic novel by Bryan Lee O'Malley, has gone down in film history, after we all became obsessed with Scott, Ramona and her seven evil exes.

Safe to say, more than a decade after is original release, fans could not be more excited for it to get a new lease of life.

Scott Pilgrim, the anime series, will land on Netflix.

