Lowe stars alongside his son John Owen Lowe in the new show, and ahead of its debut on the streamer, he also referenced several other popular US sitcoms that served as inspiration.

Rob Lowe has teased that his new Netflix sitcom Unstable should be a hit with fans of Parks and Recreation, in which he famously starred as Chris Traeger.

"I want [viewers] to say, 'I can't believe it's over already.'" he said of the series. "I want people to know this is a comedy with a capital C. I like all types of genres, but at the moment we're living in a world of 'looks like comedy, feels like comedy, smells like comedy, not so funny, not so many laughs'.

"This aspires to be in the vein of Arrested Development, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation. If you like those shows, this show's for you."

The show follows Ellis Dragon (Lowe), "universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur" who is working to make the world a better place while trying to mend his relationship with his estranged son.

And Lowe has revealed that the show's origins lie in events from his own life – stemming from when his son started consistently trolling him on his Instagram account.

"We have a fun banter together and neither one of us thought anything of it," he explained. "It was just something we did sort of intra-family to make each other laugh and people started to notice it. People became so enamoured with it that John Owen and I couldn't do an interview without people asking about that relationship."

He added: "We both started thinking about what a show could be. We didn’t want to do a reality show, which would be the most obvious answer. If it's a scripted, fictitious show where I play a heightened version of myself, that genre feels a little played out.

"We spent a lot of time thinking about the base elements that go into our relationship that make it what it is and then designed fictitious characters around it."

Unstable will be released on Netflix on Thursday 30th March.

