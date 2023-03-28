The father-son duo take their dynamic to the small screen for this hilarious new jaunt, which will see Rob star as biotech entrepreneur, Ellis Dragon, a man who is in emotional free-fall after the death of his wife.

Rob Lowe returns to our screens very soon in new Netflix comedy, Unstable, where he executive produces and leads the cast alongside his son John Owen Lowe.

Although estranged, his son, Jackson (John Owen) returns to help save his father and his successful company – but will he be able to do so without his father continuing to make Jackson be more like him?

Landing on our screens in a matter of days, we now also have a chaotic trailer to get excited about that gives us a glimpse into the series, as well as additional cast members like Fleabag's Sian Clifford.

With that, here's everything you need to know about Unstable.

Unstable lands on Netflix on Thursday 30th March.

The series will consist of eight episodes, each with a run time of 30 minutes.

Unstable cast

Sian Clifford as Anna and Rob Lowe as Ellis in Unstable. Netflix

The full cast list for Unstable is as follows:

Rob Lowe as Ellis Dragon

John Owen Lowe as Jackson Dragon

Sian Clifford as as Anna Bennet

Aaron Branch as Malcolm

Emma Ferreira as Ruby

Rachel Marsh as Luna Castillo

Frank Gallegos as Juan

JT Parr as Chas

Tom Allen as JT

Fred Armisen as Leslie

Christina Chang

Rob and John Owen Lowe lead the cast and are executive producers of Unstable, alongside Victor Fresco (Better Off Ted, Santa Clarita Diet) and Marc Buckland (Santa Clarita Diet, The West Wing).

Of course, many know Rob Lowe from his roles in The West Wing, Parks and Recreation and even more recently, 2019 British crime drama Wild Bill.

Speaking about casting the show, but particularly Sian Clifford who many know for her role as Phoebe Waller Bridge's on-screen older sister in BBC's Fleabag, Rob Lowe revealed in an interview with Netflix: "When the three of us were on Zoom creating these characters, the character of Anna was super important.

"We saw Sian in Fleabag, and like everybody else, fell in love with her. And we were like, 'Do you think she'd ever do it?' We sent her the script and she loved it.

"It's a really unexpected version of that type of character. She can bring the dry comedy, and you also believe that she is a powerful woman in her own right. That is, you believe she is secretly running that company behind closed doors."

Unstable plot

Rachel Marsh as Luna and Emma Ferreira as Ruby in Unstable. Netflix

The series follows Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe), who is a "universally admired, eccentric, narcissist-adjacent biotech entrepreneur working to make the world a better place", according to the series synopsis.

But he's also having a difficult time of it, in terms of his personal life. He's estranged from his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) and doesn't quite know what to do with his larger-than-life emotions after the death of his wife. But while Ellis is known for these distinct personality traits, Jackson is far from being like his father.

He wants to escape from being under the shadow of Ellis but will he be able to – in addition to returning to help save Ellis, his company and their own relationship?

Speaking about thinking of the ideas for this new father-son comedy series, Rob Lowe said: "John Owen was essentially trolling me on my Instagram account. We have a fun banter together and neither one of us thought anything of it.

"It was just something we did sort of intra-family to make each other laugh and people started to notice it. People became so enamoured with it that John Owen and I couldn't do an interview without people asking about that relationship.

"We both started thinking about what a show could be. We didn't want to do a reality show, which would be the most obvious answer. If it's a scripted, fictitious show where I play a heightened version of myself, that genre feels a little played out. We spent a lot of time thinking about the base elements that go into our relationship that make it what it is, and then designed fictitious characters around it."

Is there a trailer for Unstable?

There is! It's delightfully chaotic and looks like an easygoing barrel of laughs, if ever you needed one. Watch it below:

Unstable will be released on Netflix on Thursday 30th March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

