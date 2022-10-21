However, there remains much uncertainty over where the character could appear next, although a not-so-secret cameo in the Black Adam post-credits scene has certainly set the rumour mill turning.

Dwayne Johnson has finally joined the DC Extended Universe in the long-awaited blockbuster Black Adam , which is seemingly intended to be just the beginning of his superhero journey.

Though he was promised to change the "hierarchy of power" in the franchise forever, questions still remain over just how big a role the character will play moving forward – particularly after lukewarm reviews knocked the film's box office projections.

Nevertheless, The Rock remains one of the most popular movie stars on the planet and there's a clear appetite among DC fans for more from his brutal antihero. Here you'll find the latest news and speculation on a possible Black Adam 2.

Will there be a Black Adam 2?

Dwayne Johnson stars in Black Adam Warner Bros

Ah yes, the million dollar question – or more accurately, the $200 million question. That's how much this blockbuster cost to produce, which is a substantial chunk of change even by Hollywood standards.

Plus, a commonly referenced rule of thumb states that a film has to make back two-and-a-half times its production budget to account for advertising costs and the cut taken by cinema chains.

Therefore, Black Adam will need to be a strong box office performer – with a global haul upwards of $450 million – in order to warrant a sequel of similar epic scope.

Fans should keep an eye on the numbers over the next few weeks for a solid indication of what the future may hold for Dwayne Johnson's fledgling superhero franchise.

For what it's worth, there's no shortage of enthusiasm from The Rock's team, as Hiram Garcia – President of Production at his company Seven Bucks – made clear in an interview with Collider at the start of the year.

"We 100 percent have plans and visions for a storyline that we would love to do with this character as well as we’re planning how we’re going to roll out the other characters within this universe," he said.

When could a potential Black Adam 2 be released?

Aldis Hodge plays Hawkman in DC's Black Adam Warner Bros

If Warner Bros. were to give a Black Adam sequel the green light, it could conceivably move ahead at a much faster rate than this first film ever did (for reference, Johnson first expressed interest in the project in *gulp* 2007).

That's because the studio and its star clearly have a strong idea for what they want the next movie to involve; specifically, a showdown between Johnson's antihero and Henry Cavill's Superman.

If the film is a runaway success, a sequel could be fast-tracked as the DC Extended Universe looks for direction, but realistically there would still be at least a two-year wait due to the scale of the film – from its giant crew to the substantial visual effects.

Who could be in the cast of a potential Black Adam 2?

Of course, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson would be back to lead the cast of any future Black Adam movie, quite possibly joined by Henry Cavill in his fan favourite Superman role.

Sarah Shahi and Bodhi Sabongui are also set up in the key roles of Adrianna and Amon Tomaz, who go on to become superheroes in their own right under the pseudonyms Isis and Osiris.

Mohammed Amer would also be welcome back as comic relief character Karim, which could be a star-making turn for the actor after underrated performances in Ramy and Netflix's Mo.

The Justice Society of America, comprised of Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher and Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, could also return, although likely without their fallen comrade Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

Comic book purists may also call for Zachary Levi's Shazam to make an appearance in any possible sequel, given the character is Black Adam's archenemy in the source material.

Is there a Black Adam 2 trailer?

Alas, there is nothing of the kind just yet. But we'll keep this page updated as soon as anything comes in.

