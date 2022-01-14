Red Notice 2: Netflix release date rumours, cast, plot and latest news

Red Notice was a big success for Netflix, becoming the streamer’s most-watched movie of all time shortly after its release in 2021.

Red Notice fans will be thrilled to hear that Netflix is said to be in the early stages of putting together a back-to-back shoot of two sequels to the action-comedy.

The streaming giant claims that the first film was viewed for almost 329 million viewing hours by Netflix users around the world in its first 28 days, beating the record previously set by Sandra Bullock’s Bird Box (282 million).

According to Deadline, director Rawson Marshall Thurber will return to helm Red Notice 2 and 3, with the start dates largely dependent on the availability of its three main stars, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, who are expected to return alongside new characters for a big Ocean’s Eleven-style heist film.

So, when will shooting on Red Notice 2 begin and when will the release date be? Read on for everything you need to know about Red Notice 2.

In the meantime, why not read our review on the first outing?

Red Notice 2 release date rumours

Of course, given that production on Red Notice 2 is yet to begin, fans will have to wait a bit longer for an official release date.

However, shooting on Red Notice 2 is set to begin in early 2023, according to Deadline.

The start date will remain dependent on the schedules of its busy stars, who are expected to make a comeback but are some of the most in-demand actors in Hollywood right now.

Netflix

Red Notice 2 cast and characters

The reported plan is to bring back Gadot, Reynolds and Johnson alongside a bunch of new characters for a huge Ocean’s Eleven-style heist film.

While there’s no official word on returning or new cast members as yet, Gadot did previously voice enthusiasm for a sequel in a recent Today interview, stating: “I hope so. I love these guys and I would love to have the opportunity to work with them again.”

Things are looking promising for Reynolds, however, who announced on social media in November 2021 that he was planning on taking a short break from acting after filming wrapped on Spirited.

On Instagram Reynolds wrote: “Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago.

“Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making.”

The actor later told The Hollywood Reporter that he had decided to take a break from acting in order to “create a little bit more space for [his] family”.

We may also see more of the supporting cast, which included Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Arrested Development).

No lives were lost in the first movie, so we can’t rule anyone out for a potential return.

Red Notice 2 plot

While there are no details on where the plot will go to next, it is believed that Thurber is already writing the scripts to both films.

Red Notice features Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in the lead role of FBI profiler Rusty, who is forced to work with the world’s most wanted art thief played by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) and an infamous conman portrayed by Ryan Reynolds (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard).

The final twist at the end of Red Notice sees Booth, The Bishop and Hartley team up and set their sights on The Louvre museum in Paris, ostensibly preparing for the biggest heist of their lives (but are they after the Mona Lisa?).

Red Notice 2 would likely pick up from the fall-out of this heist – no doubt with twists and turns galore.

When could we expect a trailer?

As shooting on Red Notice 2 is yet to kick off, there’s no sign of a trailer yet, so fans will have to wait a while.

However, Netflix sequels typically arrive two years later than the first movie, meaning a sequel could arrive in November 2023 and a trailer sometime earlier that year.

