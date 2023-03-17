Power Book II: Ghost season 3 release schedule: When is episode 2 released?
New episodes of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 will be released every Friday.
Published:
Power fans, it’s time to get excited over another instalment of the hit series. That’s right, Power Book II: Ghost is back on our screens for season 3.
In Power Book II: Ghost, we follow Tariq as he navigates a new life trying to shed any association with his father’s, James ‘Ghost’ St Patrick, legacy. But caught up in business with the Tejadas and with a police investigation getting increasingly close to his drug enterprise, it seems as though the teenager is closer than ever to following in his father’s footsteps.
But when can we expect new episodes of the series to land and where? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for Power Book II: Ghost season 3.
When is Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 2 released?
The second episode of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 will land on Lionsgate+ on Friday 24th March.
New episodes will then stream on the service every Friday. And don’t worry if you tear through it all at once as season 4 has already been confirmed.
What’s the release schedule for Power Book II: Ghost season 3?
The release schedule for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 is as follows.
- Your Perception, Your Reality – Friday 17th March 2023 (out now)
- Need vs. Greed – Friday 24th March 2023
- Human Capital – Friday 31st March 2023
- The Land of Opportunity – Friday 7th April 2023
- Episode 5 – Friday 14th April 2023
- Episode 6 – Friday 21st April 2023
- Episode 7 – Friday 28th April 2023
- Episode 8 – Friday 5th May 2023
- Episode 9 – Friday 12th May 2023
- Episode 10 – Friday 19th May 2023
How to watch Power Book II: Ghost season 3 online
Power Book II: Ghost airs on STARZ over in the US, but will air on that channel’s equivalent in the UK: LIONSGATE+, which was formerly STARZPLAY.
You can subscribe to LIONSGATE+ through Amazon Prime Video for an additional £5.99 per month, or sign up through the STARZ website in the UK.
You can also sign up to STARZ in the US now.
Power Book II: Ghost cast – Who’s back for season 3?
The returning stars of the series include Michael Rainey Jr and Mary J Blige. The full cast list for the season is as follows:
- Michael Rainey Jr – Tariq St Patrick
- Mary J Blige – Monet Stewart Tejada
- Shane Johnson – Cooper Saxe
- Gianni Paolo – Brayden Weston
- Cliff ‘Method Man’ Smith – Davis MacLean
- Larenz Tate – Rashad Tate
- Berto Colon – Lorenzo Tejada Sr
- Woody McClain – Lorenzo ‘Cane’ Tejada
- Lovell Adams-Gray – Dru Tejada
- LaToya Tonodeo – Diana Tejada
- Alix Lapri – Effie Morales
- Paton Ashbrook – Jenny Sullivan
- David Walton – Lucas Weston
- Moriah Brown – Kiki Travis
- Monique Garbiela Curnen – Blanca Rodriguez
- Keesha Sharp – Harper Bonet
- Gbenga Akinnagbe – Ron Samuel Jenkins
- Kyle Vincent Terry – Obi
- Caroline Chikezie – Noma
- Luna Lauren Velez – Evelyn Castillo
Behind the cameras, there’s also a significant change with Brett Mahoney replacing Courtney Kemp as showrunner. Mahoney is a seasoned pro, having been the showrunner for Empire, executive producer for Code Black, The Following and producer of CSI: Miami from 2009 to 2012.
When does Power Book II: Ghost season 3 start?
The third season of Power Book II: Ghost kicks off on Friday 17th March 2023.
This spin-off is just one of the few that fans can explore through the perspective of Michael Rainey Jr’s Tariq, with other unmissable series including Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force.
Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer
You can watch the full trailer for Power Book II: Ghost season 3 here now:
Power Book II: Ghost season 3 will release on Starz in the US and on Lionsgate+ through Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday 17th March, while seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in full.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.