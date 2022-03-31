The dramatic reboot of beloved '90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was based on the viral trailer by Morgan Cooper, who also helped to develop the new series. It is executive produced by the original's star, Will Smith.

Bel-Air season 1 may have only just ended in the US but we're already getting geared up for a second outing with Will, Carlton and the rest of the Banks family – and be warned, there are spoilers ahead for episode 10.

The first season saw twists and turns galore, with Will left conflicted about his future at the end of the season finale, having stormed out of the house after a fiery confrontation with his absent father Lou.

But can we expect to see Bel-Air return to our screens, and if so, when? Read on for everything you need to know about Bel-Air season 2.

Will Bel-Air be back for season 2?

Yes! When the reboot was first commissioned it was given a two-season deal, meaning that the show will definitely be coming back for at least one more outing. While the episode count hasn't yet been confirmed, if it follows the first season's length that will mean we can expect another 10 episodes.

Bel-Air season 2 release date speculation

We don't yet have release date for Bel-Air season 2 - in fact, we haven't had any updates on filming yet at all.

If it follows a similar release schedule to season 1 then we could expect the new season in February 2023, but that's not yet confirmed.

When the series does return, it is likely to once again be released on Peacock, which is available to Sky and NOW subscribers at no additional cost. You can sign up for Sky TV here.

Which Bel-Air cast members could return for season 2?

Will and Uncle Phil in Bel-Air season 1. 2021 Peacock TV LLC

Nothing's been confirmed about the cast for season 2 left, but we can expect Jabari Banks to return as Will, along with the rest of the core cast. Here's some of the stars that are likely to come back for the second season.

Jabari Banks as Will Smith

Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks

Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks

Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks

Coco Jones as Hilary Banks

Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks

Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson

Jordan L. Jones as Jazz

Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for Bel-Air season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for the new season just yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as one drops.

Bel-Air season is available to stream on Sky and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.