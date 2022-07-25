Since the game’s release in 1974, the franchise is yet to spawn a film that has resonated fully with audiences or captured the heart and spirit of a D&D adventure.

The new Dungeons & Dragons movie is gearing up for its 2023 release – and it looks to be bigger and better than past movies based on the legendary fantasy tabletop game.

In 2000, Dungeons & Dragons was adapted for the big screen by Courtney Solomon, in a version starring Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans that proved to be a major critical and commercial flop, followed by two more direct-to-video movies throughout the 2000s, which were also slated by critics.

Now, Paramount is hoping to reinvigorate the franchise with a reboot helmed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who have worked together on several projects including writing Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, and featuring a stellar cast including Bridgerton’s Duke of Hastings, Regé-Jean Page, and Star Trek's Chris Pine.

While plot details are currently few and far between, Pine gave us some clues in a recent interview with Collider, in which he described the film as a mix of Princess Bride, Monty Python, and Game of Thrones.

He added: "I think it’s going to be really good. I mean, who f**king knows, but I think we got a good shot and the directors Jon and John are killer guys. They know comedy, they know heart and we had a great cast, and we had a good time making it. That’s all you can ask for.”

So, read on for everything you need to know about Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves release date

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set to premiere in March 2023.

The movie spent several years in development hell before filming finally kicked off in 2021.

Who’s in the cast of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves?

Chris Pine attends the Dungeons & Dragons panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The following cast members have been confirmed for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves:

Chris Pine as Elgin

Michelle Rodriguez as Holga

Hugh Grant as Forge Fletcher

Justice Smith as Simon

Regé-Jean Page as Xenk

Sophia Lillis as Doric

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves features a stellar cast, with Chris Pine (Star Trek, Wonder Woman) starring as a bard called Elgin, in one of the leading roles.

Not a huge amount is known about the characters that each Dungeons & Dragons cast member will be playing, but talking to Collider about his role, Pine described the character as “the ultimate party planner”.

What's more, the first look at the characters from the movie in costume has been revealed at ComicCon 2022, with Pine's character shown playing a lute as if it's an electric guitar (below).

Michelle Rodriguez (Fast and Furious, Lost) plays a barbarian character named Holga, while Hugh Grant (The Undoing) plays an aristocratic rogue called Forge Fletcher and the main antagonist in the movie.

During the middle of the film’s Comic-Con panel for the movie on 21st July 2022, Hugh cracked a joke about the movie.

"Well, I was a Dungeon Master," he began, "But it was more S&M and less D&D. It’s the English version."

Co-star Rodriguez responded: ‘I wasn’t expecting that!’

Elsewhere, Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Detective Pikachu) portrays a sorcerer named Simon, Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton, The Gray Man) plays a paladin named Xenk, and Sophia Lillis (It, Sharp Objects) plays a tiefling druid called Doric.

The cast is rounded out by Jason Wong (Jarhead 2, Strangers), Daisy Head (Shadow and Bone) and Chloe Coleman (Little Big Lies).

What is Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves about?

Hugh Grant attends the Dungeons and Dragons panel in Hall H at the 2022 Comic-Con International Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The official synopsis from Paramount reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people."

It continues: "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure."

Talking to Collider, Pine described the movie as “Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride [and] just a smidge of Holy Grail”, adding that it's “poppy, it's '80s heartfelt, [and] there's a bit of Goonies in there".

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer

Yes, Paramount has dropped the first trailer for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Set to Led Zeppelin’s Whole Lotta Love, the new footage features plenty of key Easter eggs and hidden references.

Check out the trailer below:

