One of the film's co-directors and writers Jonathan Goldstein recently spoke about how they were influenced by films such as The Princess Bride and The Lord of the Rings trilogy .

New fantasy film Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves arrives in UK cinemas this Friday (March 31st), and as well as being specifically inspired by the tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, it also takes inspiration from a number of other classic fantasy films.

However, speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, the film's stars Michelle Rodriguez, who plays barbarian Holga Kilgore, and Regé-Jean Page, who plays paladin Xenk Yendar, revealed their personal influences were even more wide-ranging.

Chris Pine as Edgin and Michelle Rodriguez as Holga in Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves. eOne

Asked whether there were any other films or series they used as reference points while filming the new movie, Rodriguez picked The NeverEnding Story, while Page added: "Monty Python, Princess Bride, The Goonies, just kind of that whole vibe of just like really fun playful adventure movies, and then we kind of brought spectacle to it."

The movie follows charming thief Edgin, played by Chris Pine, and his band of unlikely adventurers, who undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Rodriguez went on to talk about how the use of animatronics on set helped the cast to envelop themselves in the world.

She said: "Back in the day that's what it was, it was all analogue. But the mixture, the balance of digital and analogue really, really helped because you go to set and it's like a little Disneyland, where the art department spent thousands of hours building these amazing boats or carriages or amazing sets with great antiques that they went through a lot of trouble of acquiring.

"And even the writing is all real from the Dungeons & Dragons world because they carried everything through the Wizards of the Coast, making sure that they wouldn't step on eggshells making this movie."

Page added that the team "made a whole world", to which Rodriguez continued: "We're really proud, a lot of sweat went into it. We shot during COVID man, with likes things going up our nose three days a week man. It was gnarly, five months of that."

Alongside Pine, Rodriguez and Page, the film also stars Justice Smith, Sophie Lillis, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves is in UK from Friday 31st March 2023. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

