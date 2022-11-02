The film features a star-studded cast including Chris Pine as bard Edgin, Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the barbarian, Regé-Jean Page as paladin Xenk, Justice Smith as Simon the Sorcerer, Sophie Lillis as tiefling druid Doric and Hugh Grant as the rogue villain Forge Fletcher.

Excitement for Paramount Pictures's upcoming D&D film reboot, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves , is high following a first-look at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year.

It is also set to feature an equally epic score by Grammy Award-winning composer Lorne Balfe (Black Widow, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Top Gun: Maverick). RadioTimes.com recently spoke to Balfe about his latest project, DC’s Black Adam, and the composer also opened up about working on the Dungeons & Dragons score.

Which, as it turns out, will go beyond the film itself.

"It's the type of movie that I would have wanted to watch when I was young, dreaming of movies like The Goonies and that genre, and it's great that it's kind of come back," Balfe explained excitedly. "And I think that there's so many trends from the past coming back and being embraced – it's magical.

"And the most important thing is that the film is made by fans, for fans. The directors [Game Night filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley] love the game and have played it and do play it and that brings a passion to it and a loyalty to the fanbase and the audience."

Speaking about the previous film trilogy, the composer reinforced that this reboot is made particularly with the fans in mind. "I know people get nervous sometimes because I think they did a reboot like, what, 20 years ago? But no, this is for the fans and it's been great. One of the fun things has been writing tavern songs."

Anyone who’s familiar with the beloved role-playing game will know the main attributes of the often comedic Bard class, a popular character type which is most known for using their charisma and musical abilities to persuade and charm.

"Absolutely," Balfe replied when asked about the inclusion of bard-style songs. "The type of music you listen to whilst you eat a potato [at a tavern]!"

With Chris Pine soon to join the ranks of Scanlan (The Legend of Vox Machina) and Jaskier (The Witcher) on bard duties as Edgin Darvis, can we expect any 'Toss A Coin to Your Witcher'-style tunes from the star? "Maybe…" Balfe teased.

Along with the main score for the film, the composer also revealed an additional album is in the works. "[We're] writing the score but then also writing more which doesn't feature in the film, so we're going to do an extra album, which is going to be music to play with."

He explained. "It's for gaming sessions, and it's for those when they’re gaming to be able to have their own soundtrack when playing."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is set for release on 3rd March 2023. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

