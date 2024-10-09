She plays journalist Catherine Ravenscroft, whose successful career and impeccable reputation comes under fire when a figure threatens to expose a secret she has attempted to keep buried.

The star-studded cast also includes Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Lesley Manville, with familiar faces from Enola Holmes and Squid Game also appearing.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Disclaimer cast – including where you might have seen them before.

Meet the cast of Disclaimer on Apple TV+

Below are the main cast members from Disclaimer. Read on for more on the actors and the characters they play.

Cate Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft

Leila George plays young Catherine

Kevin Kline plays Stephen Brigstocke

Sacha Baron Cohen plays Robert Ravenscroft

Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Nicholas Ravenscroft

Louis Partridge plays Jonathan Brigstocke

Lesley Manville plays Nancy Brigstocke

HoYeon Jung plays Jisoo

Cate Blanchett plays Catherine Ravenscroft

Cate Blanchett stars in Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Who is Catherine? Catherine is a successful, famous journalist, who has a knack for uncovering secrets about her subjects – and yet, she is hiding one of her own. The reporter is sent into a panic when she receives a novel in the post that appears to depict herself and an incident from her past that she has attempted to keep hidden.

What else has Cate Blanchett been in? Blanchett suffered a slight misstep earlier this summer with video game adaptation Borderlands, but she's still among the most respected actors working today. She has two Oscars for her work in The Aviator and Blue Jasmine, plus six other nominations – including for recent hits Carol and Tár.

She is also known for playing Hela in the Marvel Cinematic Universe titles Thor: Ragnarok and What If...?. Meanwhile, on the small screen, she earned acclaim for her portrayal of Phyllis Schlafly in factual drama Mrs America and also appeared in Netflix drama Stateless.

Leila George plays young Catherine

Leila George stars in Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Who is young Catherine? The character (as above) appears during flashbacks to the year 2001.

What else has Leila George been in? George is best known for crime drama Animal Kingdom.

Kevin Kline plays Stephen Brigstocke

Kevin Kline stars in Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Who is Stephen Brigstocke? Stephen is the father of a man that Catherine met decades ago while travelling. He blames her for his untimely death and is seeking to destroy her reputation.

What else has Kevin Kline been in? Kline's career took off in the 1980s, where he earned acclaim for his performance in Sophie's Choice and an Academy Award for his turn in A Fish Called Wanda. More recently, he reunited with Meryl Streep on Ricki and the Flash and played Maurice in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast. On the small screen, he's known for his recurring role as Calvin Fischoeder in animated series Bob's Burgers.

Sacha Baron Cohen plays Robert Ravenscroft

Sacha Baron Cohen stars in Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Who is Robert? Robert is Catherine's husband, whose life is thrown into chaos by her sudden targeting as he starts questioning everything he thought he knew about her.

What else has Sacha Baron Cohen been in? Cohen rose to stardom on the comedy circuit, playing characters such as Ali G, Borat and Brüno. He went on to take dramatic roles in Les Misérables and The Trial of the Chicago 7, while he is also known for voicing King Julian in the Madagascar film series. Next year, he'll join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Disney Plus series Ironheart.

Kodi Smit-McPhee plays Nicholas Ravenscroft

Kodi Smit-McPhee stars in Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Who is Nicholas? Nicholas is Catherine and Robert's son.

What else has Kodi Smit-McPhee been in? Smit-McPhee has been acting from a young age, with his earliest roles being in Romulus, My Father, The Road and Let Me In. More recently, he took a supporting role in Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and played Nightcrawler in X-Men: Apocalypse and its sequel, Dark Phoenix. Smit-McPhee became an Academy Award nominee for his performance in The Power of the Dog, while he's also featured in awards contenders Elvis and Dolemite Is My Name.

Louis Partridge plays Jonathan Brigstocke

Louis Partridge stars in Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Who is Jonathan? Jonathan is a young man that Catherine became entangled with during a period spent travelling more than two decades ago. He died under tragic circumstances, which she has attempted to keep hidden in the years since.

What else has Louis Partridge been in? Partridge is best known for playing Viscount Tewkesbury in Enola Holmes and its sequel, but he has also appeared in Paddington 2 and Danny Boyle's Pistol.

Lesley Manville plays Nancy Brigstocke

Lesley Manville stars in Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Who is Nancy? Nancy is Stephen's wife and Jonathan's mother.

What else has Lesley Manville been in? One of the UK's most respected acting talents, Manville is known for roles in Mum, The Crown, Sherwood, Harlots and Magpie Murders. Currently, she is starring as Nurse Redd in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquerie. Manville was nominated for an Academy Award for her work opposite Daniel Day-Lewis in The Phantom Thread.

HoYeon Jung plays Jisoo

HoYeon Jung stars in Disclaimer. Apple TV+

Who is Jisoo? Jisoo is Catherine's assistant.

What else has HoYeon Jung been in? Western audiences will probably know Jung best as Player 67 – aka Kang Sae-byeok – in Netflix's mega-hit South Korean drama Squid Game. Previously, she had worked successfully as a model.

Disclaimer supporting cast

Adam El Hagar plays young Robert

Liv Hill plays Sasha

Gemma Jones plays Helen

Youssef Kerkour plays Richard Perkins

Disclaimer premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 11th October 2024.

Disclaimer premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday 11th October 2024.