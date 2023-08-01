Netflix originals typically remain on the streamer, but this appears not to be the case for The Power of the Dog, which is amongst the list of shows and films being removed in August.

Boasting masterful direction from Jane Campion, brilliant performances from the likes of Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst, and an epic score from Johnny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog garnered 27.2 million viewing hours on the streamer to finish as the No. 1 English-language film on Netflix worldwide for the week of 19th November - 5th December, and is also a Best Picture Oscar nominee.

So, when is the film leaving Netflix and why is it being removed? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is The Power of the Dog leaving Netflix?

Netflix’s page for The Power of the Dog notes that the last day to watch the film is 18th August, 2023.

The film is expected to remain on Netflix in the US, where it’s not listed on the August removals for the streamer.

Why is The Power of the Dog leaving Netflix?

Kirsten Dunst as Rose Gordon in The Power of The Dog. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021

The film is leaving Netflix because the streamer is not the sole distributor of the film, with BBC Films having co-produced the movie.

In this respect, it seems likely that the film could land on BBC iPlayer following its removal from Netflix, but this is yet to be confirmed.

BBC Films-backed horror series His House recently befell the same fate. After originally landing as a Netflix Original, the series was taken down and added to BBC iPlayer.

In the meantime, the film is available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray.

The Power of the Dog is available on Netflix until 18th August.

