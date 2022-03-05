On Tuesday 1st March, the veteran actor, who is known for starring in Westerns such as Yellowstone , slammed Jane Campion's movie during his appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast .

Benedict Cumberbatch has responded to criticism from Sam Elliott around the portrayal of the American West in his Oscar-nominated drama The Power of the Dog .

Elliott said he took the film’s portrayal of the American west as “f***** personal”, comparing the cowboys in the movie to Chippendales dancers who “wear bowties and not much else”, adding: “That’s what all these f***ing cowboys in that movie looked like.”

“They’re running around in chaps and no shirts. There’s all these allusions of homosexuality throughout the movie,” he added, appearing to be referring to Cumberbatch’s character, whose toxic masculine traits are implied to be as a result of being a closeted gay man.

However, speaking at the BAFTA Awards Film Sessions with Leading Actor nominees on Friday (4th March), the Doctor Strange star hit back, explaining why it’s so vital to portray a character like Phil Burbank in the 21st century.

Cumberbatch explained that, “because there are many [Phil Burbanks] in the world”, in order to achieve gender equality and oust toxic masculinity, we need to “look under the hood" of characters like Phil to “see what their struggle is and why that’s there in the first place."

The actor paused to make specific reference to Elliott's controversial criticism of the movie.

"I'm trying very hard not to say anything about a very odd reaction that happened the other day on a radio podcast over here," he said.

"Without meaning to stir over the ashes of that [...] someone really took offence to – I haven't heard it so it's unfair for me to comment in detail on it […] to the West being portrayed in this way."

“And beyond that reaction, that sort of denial that anybody could have anything other than a heteronormative existence because of what they do for a living or where they’re born.”

Sam Elliott in Yellowstone Paramount

He continued: "These people still exist in our world. Whether it's on our doorstep or whether it's down the road or whether it's someone we meet in a bar or pub or on the sports field, there is aggression and anger and frustration and an inability to control or know who you are in that moment that causes damage to that person and, as we know, damage to those around them. "

He added: "There's no harm in looking at a character to get to the root causes of that. This is a very specific case of repression, but also due to an intolerance for that true identity that Phil is that he can't fully be."

Cumberbatch concluded: "The more we look under the hood of toxic masculinity and try to discover the root causes of it, the bigger chances we have of dealing with it when it arises with our children."

The Power of the Dog is available now on Netflix and in UK cinemas.

