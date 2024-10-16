Alongside Segel, the show's creators are Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and that show's star Brett Goldstein, whose football show was notably devised with a three-season arc - even if it now looks set to continue beyond that.

But what is the case with Shrinking, and will it be coming back for season 3? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a Shrinking season 3?

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking season 2. Apple TV+

Shrinking hasn't officially been confirmed for a third season yet, but ever since the start of the show co-creator Bill Lawrence has said that it was pitched with a three-season arc.

In an interview with Variety in 2023, Lawrence said: "The second year is about forgiveness, and the third year is about moving forward."

More recently, speaking with TV Insider, Lawrence revealed that he and the team are already writing the third season, suggesting a high degree of confidence that the show will get renewed.

He said: "I think whenever anybody undergoes a true catastrophic stick in the spokes in their life, like the characters in the show did, what you’re really talking about the first two years is what it means to survive and then kind of bury the hatchet and mend fences.

"But that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to be able to move forward in your life and start over again. I think that’s what people will probably be watching the third year.

"And when you say moving forward, even off the top of my head, so it’s not a spoiler, I think people are aware that we’ve intentionally made a young woman who’s a senior in high school.

"We’ve potentially gotten some people in serious relationships. We’ve intentionally been looking at Harrison Ford’s character and how much longer can he do this with the condition he has.

"And so I think it’s going to be a rich third year too. I say that because we’re already writing it."

Given this positive news, here's hoping we will hear about a season 3 renewal sooner rather than later. We'll keep you posted, and will update this page if we get any further news.

When would a Shrinking season 3 be released?

Jason Segel and Lukita Maxwell in Shrinking. Apple TV+

It's hard to say exactly when a Shrinking season 3 would be released, without the show having officially been renewed yet.

The second season took a long time to come to screens, arriving almost two years after season 1. However, season 2 was notably delayed by the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes.

Given this, and the fact that Lawrence and his writing team seem to have already started work on season 3, it seems hopeful that we could get the next run of the show a bit sooner - perhaps as early as late 2025.

We will keep this page updated with any news as and when we get it.

Who would return to star in a Shrinking season 3?

Lukita Maxwell and Michael Urie in Shrinking. Apple TV+

If Shrinking was to return for season 3, we would certainly expect Jason Segel and Harrison Ford to be back to lead the cast as Jimmy and Paul.

Beyond that, we'd expect all of the central cast to return, including Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Christa Miller and Ted McGinley.

While we're sure there would be other returning stars and new actors joining the cast, here's a list of the main cast for Shrinking season 2, all of whom would likely be back for season 3:

Jason Segel as Jimmy

Harrison Ford as Paul

Jessica Williams as Gaby

Lukita Maxwell as Alice

Luke Tennie as Sean

Michael Urie as Brian

Christa Miller as Liz

Ted McGinley as Derek

Is there a trailer for a Shrinking season 3?

There isn't a trailer available for a season 3 yet, as not only has it not been filmed yet, it hasn't actually been officially confirmed.

We will update this page with any new footage as and when we get it, but for now you can rewatch the trailer for season 2 here.

Shrinking season 2 premiered globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday 16th October on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until 25th December 2024. You can sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.