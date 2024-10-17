It is not yet known if co-creator Brett Goldstein, who has also taken on a guest star role in season 2, will be back in front of the camera as well for the third run.

Co-creator Bill Lawrence, who has also been behind shows such as Ted Lasso and Scrubs, has responded to news of the renewal with a one-word post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "Cool."

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking season 2. Apple TV+

Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Lawrence previously revealed how viewer reactions to season 1 changed his and the writing team's initial plans for the show's future.

Read more:

He said: "We got very lucky because, I've said this 1,000 times, I'm in the business of taking credit for other people's talent, and I'm so grateful for it.

"I can write a little bit, but I can't do the things that all these people do. And the major changes to the show happened because of the cast. One is Ted McGinley.

"We always perceived him just as someone that would kind of stroll by and be a comedy assassin with one-liners, and he was a guest star last year, but the response to him was so big, he's a regular character now.

"And we had to develop storylines and a backstory and a character for someone that we did not know would be such a big part of the show."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lawrence continued: "So that's number one, and then number two, which is kind of liberating for the writing staff – Harrison Ford, Jason Segel would have been justified to say we'd love the show to keep being predominantly about us.

"But they have so not only embraced the ensemble, but everybody was blown away by how the young people, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell, who play Alice and Sean, could hang with these comedic heavy-hitters and icons.

"And so, kind of broadening the world into their lives and their stories was not something that we had necessarily intended to do.

"Sean was kind of a catalyst as a patient the first year, and then this year, we're kind of burying ourselves in his life a little bit. But it was earned, and it just means we're trying to lean into what's working."

Shrinking season 2 will continue on Wednesday 23rd October on Apple TV+, with new episodes arriving weekly until 25th December 2024. You can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.