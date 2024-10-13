Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, one of the show's other creators, Bill Lawrence, has now revealed that Goldstein will be playing a character far removed from his Ted Lasso hardman role, and that star and co-creator Jason Segel pushed for the casting.

Lawrence said: "I made a mistake that I think audience members make sometimes when you equate somebody to a part they played.

"This needed to be an empathetic, sweetheart of a guy, and in my head I’m like, 'No, Brett’s more like Roy Kent.' And then I’m like, 'What am I talking about? He’s such a sweetie, and he’s so lovely as a person.'

"Jason Segel really rallied and was like, 'What are you doing, man? We should just have Brett play this part.' I’m not going to spoil it, but the show would only work if you end up rooting for this guy, and I think he kills it."

Jason Segel and Brett Goldstein. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Segel added that his decision to push for Goldstein to take the role was partly based on his own experience playing Marshall in How I Met Your Mother, a role he felt led to him later being typecast.

"I knew, secretly, that he wanted to play that part, and I knew he would kill it," Segel said. "I have a lot of experience being Marshall Eriksen and then working to have people see me as other characters.

"I know he probably deals with that as Roy Kent, so I just wanted to be the voice to say, 'No, do something totally different, let’s break that now.' And he’s amazing in the show."

One other casting change which has been made for Shrinking season 2 is that Derek star Ted McGinley has been promoted to one of the main cast members, after being a recurring star on season 1.

Lawrence recently explained to RadioTimes.com that this was one of the writing team's crucial learnings from the reaction to season 1, which changed their plans going forward.

Shrinking season 2 will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday 16th October on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until 25th December 2024. You can sign up to Apple TV+ now.

