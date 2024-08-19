The series is part of a boom in multiverse storytelling, propelled by the likes of Spider-Man blockbusters Into the Spider-Verse and No Way Home as well as recent Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Audiences have grown a little weary of the sub-genre in recent times – a fact directly acknowledged in July's Deadpool & Wolverine – but Dark Matter stands out as one of the more successful screen forays into the alternate reality fiction.

So, when can we expect our next perilous journey with Edgerton's Jason Dessen? Read on for everything we know so far about Dark Matter season 2 on Apple TV+.

Joel Edgerton in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

There's no confirmed release date for Dark Matter season 2 at the time of writing, but we can make a rough approximation based on other Apple TV+ sci-fi productions.

Fans will be hoping that the show will follow a schedule similar to For All Mankind, which has consistently dropped episodes with a minimal break of just 13-15 months between seasons.

However, we can't ignore the possibility that Dark Matter could suffer a more prolonged absence in the vein of Foundation or Invasion, both of which took almost two years to produce their own second seasons.

For that reason, we're hedging our bets for now by predicting Dark Matter season 2's arrival sometime between autumn 2025 and spring 2026.

We're optimistic that the show won't face as long a delay as Severance, which was reportedly hampered by disagreements behind the scenes over the direction of the story – although executive producer Ben Stiller has downplayed those rumours.

Dark Matter season 2 was confirmed to be renewed for season 2 in August 2024, less than two months on from the season finale.

Dark Matter season 2 cast speculation: Who could return?

Joel Edgerton and Alice Braga in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

While we don't have a confirmed cast list just yet, we'd expect most of the season 1 cast to return, led by star and executive producer Joel Edgerton as physicist Jason Dessen (and his alternate reality counterparts).

Jennifer Connelly and Alice Braga co-star as Daniela and Amanda, Jason's romantic partners from two different realities, while Oakes Fegley, Jimmi Simpson and Dayo Okeniyi complete the main cast as Charlie, Ryan and Leighton.

No doubt there will be some new additions to the cast for season 2 – we'll update this page as those recruits are announced.

Dark Matter season 2 plot speculation: What could happen?

Jennifer Connelly in Dark Matter. Apple TV+

Little is known about the plot of Dark Matter season 2 at this stage, but we do know that the show's original creative team – comprised of author and head writer Blake Crouch and executive producer Matt Tolmach – will be returning.

Crouch said in a statement: "In the process of writing and filming season 1, we discovered that there’s so much more story to tell, and we’ve only scratched the surface of these characters as they fight for survival and to find their way home through a landscape of mind-bending realities. See you in the Box!”

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss teased that season 2 will pack "more twists and turns as we dive deeper into the mysteries of the multiverse".

Is there a Dark Matter season 2 trailer?

Not just yet! But we'll update this page once any footage arrives.

Dark Matter is available to stream on Apple TV+.

