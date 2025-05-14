This tour is Lorde's first since the Solar Power shows in 2021 and also marks the singer's first headline arena shows in the UK. She'll be coming to Manchester, London, Glasgow and Birmingham, before heading over to Dublin.

Ultrasound will centre around Lorde's upcoming fourth studio album, Virgin, which is due for release on 27th June, and comes hot off the heals of her new single What Was That.

In a newsletter to fans, the singer said: "Since last time I’ve been stripping away unnecessary layers, finding us more room to move. I think that Ultrasound could be our masterpiece."

Here's how you can get tickets today.

Buy Lorde tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

Lorde is set to play four shows in the UK and one in Ireland on her Ultrasound tour. Here's the dates:

How to get Lorde UK tour tickets

Pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday 14th May. This is an artist pre-sale for anyone who has already signed up through Lorde's official website.

If you're planning to go for the Glasgow show, there is also an OVO pre-sale on the 14th and a Gigs in Scotland and Spotify pre-sale at 10am on the 15th.

General sale will open at 10am on Friday 16th May via Ticketmaster and AXS.

Is there hospitality available?

Yes. Official hospitality partner Seat Unique has packages available which will include fast-track VIP entry to the venue, padded seating, and access to a private lounge. Right now, you can register your interest, or buy your spot outright from Friday.

Buy Lorde hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How much do Lorde tickets cost?

Right now we only have the prices for the Glasgow OVO Hydro show confirmed. These range from £47.90 to £126.25, so we can expect the other venues to have similar costs.

Ad

You can also take a look at the best UK concerts and tours, plus how to see the Glastonbury line-up in the UK.