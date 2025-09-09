Now, Sheeran has announced a run of intimate shows before heading off on the Loop tour in 2026.

For the chance to hear new material, as well as old favourites, live in concert, here's how you can get your hands on Ed Sheeran tickets today.

Buy Ed Sheeran tickets at Ticketmaster

Jump to:

Sheeran will be hitting up three venues across the UK and Ireland. Here's a full list:

When do Ed Sheeran tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Thursday 11th September.

Ed Sheeran pre-sale tickets

There are a number of pre-sales going live before general sale tickets. Here's a list, and the shows they're applicable for:

Album pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 9th September until 9am on Thursday 11th September): Dublin

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 10th September until 9am on Thursday 11th September): Dublin

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 10th September until 9am on Thursday 11th September): Manchester

Bear in mind that to be eligible for the album pre-sale, you must have pre-ordered the album Play before 7th September. Also, you must be a Co-op member to be eligible for Co-op pre-sale.

What are the Ed Sheeran ticket prices?

While prices haven't yet been revealed for all shows, tickets for the Coventry show will be around £95.

Can you get Ed Sheeran hospitality tickets?

If you want to take your Ed Sheeran experience to the next level, you can do just that with hospitality tickets. These packages include benefits like VIP Lounge access, a dedicated host, and food and drinks.

So far, hospitality tickets are only available for the Manchester concert at Co-op Live; however, be sure to check back on this page as we'll be keeping it updated with all the latest news on hospitality tickets.

How to get Ed Sheeran tickets

A global star like Ed Sheeran is set to be in popular demand, so we'd recommend heading online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale to help you beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Don't forget that there's also the option of hospitality tickets!

