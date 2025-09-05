With demand is set to be ultra-high for this tour, the band have introduced a registration system to access tickets, in order to prevent ticket touts and bots from accessing tickets.

To help you be in with the best chance of getting tickets, here's everything you need to know to get your hands on tickets for the Radiohead 2025 tour.

Radiohead will be performing a run of dates at The O2. Here's a full list:

21st November 2025 — London, The O2

22nd November 2025 — London, The O2

24th November 2025 — London, The O2

25th November 2025 — London, The O2

You'll also have a chance to catch them at a number of European venues:

14th November 2025 — Bologna, Unipol Arena

15th November 2025 — Bologna, Unipol Arena

17th November 2025 — Bologna, Unipol Arena

18th November 2025 — Bologna, Unipol Arena

1st December 2025 — Copenhagen, Royal Arena

2nd December 2025 — Copenhagen, Royal Arena

4th December 2025 — Copenhagen, Royal Arena

5th December 2025 — Copenhagen, Royal Arena

When do Radiohead tickets go on sale?

While registration for tickets is open from 10am on Friday 5th September until 10pm on Sunday 7th September, the tickets themselves will go on sale at 10am on Friday 12th September.

How to register for Radiohead tickets

To register, you have to fill out a form that's available on the Radiohead website. To do this, you'll need to provide your name, email address, mobile phone number and city and country of residence.

You'll also need to say which of the cities out of the five available you'll be able to attend. You can only register once, and it does not matter at what time you register.

If you've been successful, you'll receive an unlock code in your email inbox by 10pm on Wednesday 10th September. This code can then be used to purchase ticket when general sale goes live on Friday 12th – but bear in mind that you can only purchase a maximum of four tickets for only one concert.

How much will Radiohead tickets be?

Radiohead have confirmed that standing tickets for their London shows will cost £85, while seated tickets will range from £75 to £195, and fast-track VIP seating will be £295.

How to get Radiohead UK tour tickets

If you want to be in with a chance of snagging Radiohead tickets, the first thing to do is register on the Radiohead website. If you receive an unlock code, be sure to get online at least half an hour before tickets go on sale, as this tour is going to be heavily in demand.

If you don't manage to get an unlock code, then your best option is going for hospitality tickets. This may be pricier, but as Radiohead don't tour very often, there aren't very many chances to see them live. If you're a big Radiohead fan, this could be worth the investment.

For more of the top artists touring the UK, check out our roundup of the best UK concerts and tours 2025.