The critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof is brought to you by Oklahoma and Young Vic director Jordan Fein, Cabaret choreographer Julia Cheng, and 2024 Tony Award winning designer Tom Scutt.

Fiddler on the Roof will be performed at the Barbican for a limited eight week run. So, if you're keen to hear hits like If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset live, and to experience everything this musical has to offer, like its celebration of love and life, here's how to snap up tickets today.

Buy Fiddler on the Roof tickets at SeatPlan

Where is Fiddler on the Roof playing in the UK?

Fiddler on the Roof is coming to the Barbican Theatre from Saturday 24th May to Saturday 19th July 2025.

The Barbican Theatre is located in central London at the following address: Silk Street, City of London, London, EC2Y 8DS.

You might've heard the news that Fiddler on the Roof is also embarking on a UK tour, and as soon as tickets are on sale for this, the Going Out team will be the first to let you know!

How long is the Fiddler on the Roof play?

Fiddler on the Roof has a run time of two hours and 40-minutes, including one interval.

How to get Fiddler on the Roof Barbican tickets

We're playing Matchmaker with you and Fiddler on the Roof tickets this January!

Barbican Members Plus and Members could book Fiddler on the Roof tickets from 10am yesterday (Wednesday 22nd January).

However, if you're not a Barbican Member, not to worry: general on sale is going live this morning. Book Fiddler on the Roof tickets from 10am today (Thursday 23rd January) at SeatPlan.

