We couldn't escape Fiddler on the Roof even if we wanted to! From one of our RadioTimes.com Digital Writers chanting Fiddler on the Roof in time with KC and The Sunshine Band's Give It Up every time the show is mentioned, to new UK shows, such as these ones at the Barbican, being announced.

Advertisement

After a triumph at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre last summer – and by 'triumph' we mean a sold-out, electrifying production! – Fiddler on the Rood is transferring to the Barbican stage this summertime.

The critically acclaimed Fiddler on the Roof is brought to you by Oklahoma and Young Vic director Jordan Fein, Cabaret choreographer Julia Cheng, and 2024 Tony Award winning designer Tom Scutt.

Fiddler on the Roof will be performed at the Barbican for a limited eight week run. So, if you're keen to hear hits like If I Were A Rich Man, Tradition, Matchmaker and Sunrise, Sunset live, and to experience everything this musical has to offer, like its celebration of love and life, here's how to snap up tickets today.

Buy Fiddler on the Roof tickets at SeatPlan

Also, here's how to get cheap Cadbury World tickets and how to get Evita tickets London.

Jump to:

Where is Fiddler on the Roof playing in the UK?

Fiddler on the Roof is coming to the Barbican Theatre from Saturday 24th May to Saturday 19th July 2025.

The Barbican Theatre is located in central London at the following address: Silk Street, City of London, London, EC2Y 8DS.

You might've heard the news that Fiddler on the Roof is also embarking on a UK tour, and as soon as tickets are on sale for this, the Going Out team will be the first to let you know!

Buy Fiddler on the Roof tickets at SeatPlan

If you're a fan of the theatre, be sure to check out the best West End shows.

How long is the Fiddler on the Roof play?

Fiddler on the Roof has a run time of two hours and 40-minutes, including one interval.

Buy Fiddler on the Roof tickets at SeatPlan

How to get Fiddler on the Roof Barbican tickets

We're playing Matchmaker with you and Fiddler on the Roof tickets this January!

Barbican Members Plus and Members could book Fiddler on the Roof tickets from 10am yesterday (Wednesday 22nd January).

However, if you're not a Barbican Member, not to worry: general on sale is going live this morning. Book Fiddler on the Roof tickets from 10am today (Thursday 23rd January) at SeatPlan.

Buy Fiddler on the Roof tickets at SeatPlan

Advertisement

Do you have your mind on a particular person or performance going on tour? Then take a look at our best concerts on tour in 2025, best comedians on tour in 2025, best UK musicals on tour, and biggest names at the West End.

Authors

Laura Wybrow
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement