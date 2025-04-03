As Idle has been in show business since 1963, you can expect a brilliant show from a seasoned professional. Although, when Idle himself talks about his long career, he said: "Unfortunately, I can’t find the exit. My role in life seems to be cheering people up!"

You might remember that Idle's last solo performance in the UK saw him perform at the 2012 Olympic Games closing ceremony, where he led a crowd of 80,000 people in a singalong of Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, while being surrounded by Morris dancers, a choir of rugby players, and skating nuns.

In 2014, Idle reunited with his Monty Python co-stars for Monty Python Live (Mostly), which ended up being a sold-out, 10-night run at the O2, which Idle wrote and directed.

Where is Eric Idle's Always Look on the Bright Side of Life coming to in the UK?

If you're keen to see the Monty Python and the Holy Grail star on his UK tour, you're in luck, as Idle is performing at eight venues across the UK.

10th Sept 2025 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

12th Sept 2025 – Brighton Centre, Brighton

14th Sept 2025 – Empire Theatre, Liverpool

18th Sept 2025 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

20th Sept 2025 – Armadillo, Glasgow

22nd Sept 2025 – Playhouse, Edinburgh

24th Sept 2025 – IC, Bournemouth

27th Sept 2025 – Royal Albert Hall, London

How to get Eric Idle UK tour tickets 2025

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for Idle's UK tour is happening this morning (Thursday 3rd April) at 10am.

General sale will happen the following day, at 10am on Friday 4th April.

