Fans will of course see the return of the renowned genie waiter and the discussion of someone's favourite starter, main course, dessert, side dish and drink (not in that order). However, this time around the celebrity guest joining them on stage will also be a returning face.

Inspired by a new format from the podcast, the upcoming live shows will be the Off Menu Tasting Menu in which a celebrity from a previous episode comes back to pass judgement on another guest's dream meal.

This episode style was introduced at the start of 2025, with an appearance from comedian John Kearns.

So, allow us to serve you up all information about how to get tickets to Off Menu live.

Buy Off Menu Live tickets at See Tickets

When and where is Off Menu Live in 2026?

Off Menu is returning to London for just three shows in 2026:

How to get Off Menu Live tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 2nd April via See Tickets.

In the past, Off Menu Live shows have sold out extremely quickly, so we'd suggest making sure you're ready and waiting on the page at least 20 minutes before.

Buy Off Menu Live tickets at See Tickets

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

You can also take a look at how to get FA Cup Final tickets and Wimbledon 2025 tickets.