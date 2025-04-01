How to get 2:22 A Ghost Story tour tickets as Strictly's Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton star
Stacey Dooley returns as Jenny for 2:22 A Ghost Story on tour, and she's bringing along Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton for the ride.
We love it when a theatre show heads on a UK tour.
Typically, theatre shows are confined to the city in which they open or transfer to, however, we've seen some brilliant productions tour multiple venues across the UK, such as Jodie Comer's Prima Facie, Let The Right One In, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, and Midsomer Murders. Now, it's 2:22 A Ghost Story's turn!
So far, 2:22 A Ghost Story has visited five theatres in the West End and casted numerous big names such as Lily Allen, Cheryl, Tom Felton, Laura Whitmore, and Jake Wood. For the UK tour, Stacey Dooley will be stepping back into character Jenny's shoes, with her real-life partner Kevin Clifton playing Jenny's partner Sam.
Speaking about reprising her role from the 2024 West End production, Dooley said: "Thrilled to be slipping back into Jenny's slippers! Truly. I had such a magic few months with 2:22 last year, I couldn't be more excited to bring this incredibly clever show on the road! And with my Kev! Total dream, come see us!".
2:22 A Ghost Story is directed by Matthew Dunster and Gabriel Vega Weissman, and written by Danny Robins. If you're not familiar with the thriller's storyline, 2:22 A Ghost Story follows Jenny, who believes she's being haunted by a ghost at 2:22am every morning. If you are familiar with the stage production (or, like us, you've seen the play), you'll know that there's a brilliant plot twist...
- Who is in the 2:22 A Ghost Story cast?
- Where is 2:22 A Ghost Story touring?
- How to get 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour tickets
Who is in the 2:22 A Ghost Story cast?
Dooley is reprising her role as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story, and playing the part of Sam is Strictly Come Dancing star and actor Clifton.
Further casting is yet to be revealed.
Where is 2:22 A Ghost Story touring?
So far, 15 venues have been announced for the 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour, and you can check them all out below:
Full list of 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour dates and venues
- 7th Aug to 16th Aug 2025 — Opera House, Manchester
- 18th Aug to 23rd Aug 2025 — Hippodrome, Bristol
- 25th Aug to 30th Aug 2025 — King's Theatre, Glasgow
- 8th Sept to 13th Sept 2025 — Sunderland Empire, Sunderland
- 15th Sept to 20th Sept 2025 — Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes
- 29th Sept to 4th 2025 — Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent
- 6th Oct to 11th Oct 2025 — Theatre Royal, Brighton
- 13th Oct to 18th Oct 2025 — The Alexandra, Birmingham
- 2nd Feb to 7th Feb 2026 — Richmond Theatre, Richmond
- 23rd Feb to 28th Feb 2026 — New Theatre, Oxford
- 16th March to 21st March 2026 — New Victoria Theatre, Woking
- 30th March to 4th April 2026 — Grand Opera House, York
- 6th April to 11th April 2026 — Liverpool Empire, Liverpool
- 8th June to 13th June 2026 — Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury
- 25th May to 30th May 2026 — Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh
How to get 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour tickets
2:22 A Ghost Story tour tickets are on sale right now at ATG Tickets.
