So far, 2:22 A Ghost Story has visited five theatres in the West End and casted numerous big names such as Lily Allen, Cheryl, Tom Felton, Laura Whitmore, and Jake Wood. For the UK tour, Stacey Dooley will be stepping back into character Jenny's shoes, with her real-life partner Kevin Clifton playing Jenny's partner Sam.

Speaking about reprising her role from the 2024 West End production, Dooley said: "Thrilled to be slipping back into Jenny's slippers! Truly. I had such a magic few months with 2:22 last year, I couldn't be more excited to bring this incredibly clever show on the road! And with my Kev! Total dream, come see us!".

2:22 A Ghost Story is directed by Matthew Dunster and Gabriel Vega Weissman, and written by Danny Robins. If you're not familiar with the thriller's storyline, 2:22 A Ghost Story follows Jenny, who believes she's being haunted by a ghost at 2:22am every morning. If you are familiar with the stage production (or, like us, you've seen the play), you'll know that there's a brilliant plot twist...

Who is in the 2:22 A Ghost Story cast?

Dooley is reprising her role as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story, and playing the part of Sam is Strictly Come Dancing star and actor Clifton.

Further casting is yet to be revealed.

Where is 2:22 A Ghost Story touring?

So far, 15 venues have been announced for the 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour, and you can check them all out below:

7th Aug to 16th Aug 2025 — Opera House, Manchester

18th Aug to 23rd Aug 2025 — Hippodrome, Bristol

25th Aug to 30th Aug 2025 — King's Theatre, Glasgow

8th Sept to 13th Sept 2025 — Sunderland Empire, Sunderland

15th Sept to 20th Sept 2025 — Milton Keynes Theatre, Milton Keynes

29th Sept to 4th 2025 — Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

6th Oct to 11th Oct 2025 — Theatre Royal, Brighton

13th Oct to 18th Oct 2025 — The Alexandra, Birmingham

2nd Feb to 7th Feb 2026 — Richmond Theatre, Richmond

23rd Feb to 28th Feb 2026 — New Theatre, Oxford

16th March to 21st March 2026 — New Victoria Theatre, Woking

30th March to 4th April 2026 — Grand Opera House, York

6th April to 11th April 2026 — Liverpool Empire, Liverpool

8th June to 13th June 2026 — Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

25th May to 30th May 2026 — Edinburgh Playhouse, Edinburgh

How to get 2:22 A Ghost Story UK tour tickets

2:22 A Ghost Story tour tickets are on sale right now at ATG Tickets.

