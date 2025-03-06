This summer, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will arrive at nine theatres across the UK – with further stops to be announced soon – bringing Rick Riordan's world of gods, demigods and monsters to a city near you.

Venues so far include the Liverpool Empire, Brighton Theatre Royal and the New Wimbledon Theatre, running from August to November 2025.

The musical is based on the first book in Riordan's series and follows Percy Jackson's discovery of his Half-Blood heritage, his quest to find Zeus' lightning bolt, and all the dangers he encounters along the way.

The show has garnered much praise (including a four-star review on RadioTimes.com) after starting up at the West End last year.

On the subject of the tour's run producer Paul Taylor-Mills said: "We’re thrilled to bring Percy Jackson’s epic journey to more UK audiences following the success we’ve had in London. This show is full of energy, humour, and heart—whether you're a long-time fan or new to the world of Camp Half-Blood, you’re in for an unforgettable adventure."

The show's cast has yet to be announced but we do know tickets will go on sale in April, but for now, you can always buy tickets to the show's West End run at The Other Palace.

Manuel Harlan

So far, nine tour dates have been announced for the Percy Jackson musical:

15th – 23rd Aug 2025 – Windsor, Theatre Royal

27th –31st Aug 2025 – Newcastle, Theatre Royal

3rd – 6th Sep 2025 – Milton Keynes, Theatre

16th – 20th Sep 2025 – Liverpool, Empire

30th Sep – 4th Oct 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

7th – 11th Oct 2025 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

14th – 18th Oct 2025 – Coventry, Belgrade

21st – 25th Oct 2025 – Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

28th Oct –1st Nov 2025 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre

How long will the Percy Jackson be at the West End?

The Percy Jackson musical's West End run will end on 31st August 2025.

The show is currently being held at The Other Palace, a new-build theatre near Victoria station, with tickets starting at £25.

