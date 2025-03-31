How to get last-minute Grand National 2025 tickets ahead of the weekend
Here's everything you need to know to secure The Grand National tickets for this weekend, including the ticket price, last-minute availability and what's included.
As children, we remember gathering in our grandparents' living room with our parents, aunties and uncles to rip The Grand National runners's names from the newspaper, mix them in a bowl, pick one out, and eagerly watch the race on TV to see if our runner would win.
While it was one tradition that didn't last until we were adults, we still appreciate how exciting watching The Grand National is — and we only watched it on telly! If you'd like to buy tickets to see The Grand National 2025 at Aintree, there are still last-minute tickets still available.
Reputable hospitality site Seat Unique has tickets for Opening Day, Ladies Day and Grand National Day still available, on the 3rd, 4th and 5th April, respectively.
So far, 34 horses are confirmed for the steeplechase, with I Am Maximus (ridden by jockey Paul Townend) the defending champion, and the jockeys will be announced soon. If you're eager to see if I Am Maximus will be beaten at this year's race, here's everything you need to know to secure tickets.
Buy The Grand National tickets from £249 at Seat Unique
Jump to:
- When and where is The Grand National 2025?
- How much is a ticket for The Grand National?
- How to get last-minute tickets to The Grand National 2025 at Aintree
When and where is The Grand National 2025?
The Grand National 2025 will take place at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool on Saturday 5th April.
As per tradition, Opening Day and Ladies Day will take place in the two days before the Grand National Day, and you can currently buy tickets for all three days at Seat Unique.
- 3rd April 2025 — Opening Day at Aintree Racecourse
- 4th April 2025 — Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse
- 5th April 2025 — Grand National Day Day at Aintree Racecourse
How much is a ticket for The Grand National?
There are various packages available at Seat Unique for the three Grand National days at Aintree. As Seat Unique specialises in VIP and hospitality tickets, you can select a package which includes perks such as an al fresco dining experience, champagne, complimentary Racecard, admission to the Earl Of Derby Grandstand, and many more.
However, with VIP treatment comes a pricier ticket cost, and we've broken down the pricing for you below:
- Opening Day at Aintree Racecourse tickets, from £249
- Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse tickets, from £325
- Grand National Day Day at Aintree Racecourse tickets, from £499
How to get last-minute tickets to The Grand National 2025 at Aintree
Tickets for The Grand National are on sale right now at Seat Unique.
With the race happening this weekend, we recommend snapping-up tickets quickly if you're keen to get involved with The Grand National action.
