Based on the best-selling Swedish novel and award-winning film by John Ajvide Lindqvist, the story is based on lonely and bullied school child Oskar, who is left isolated at home until a mysterious child by the name of Eli moves in next door.

As the synopsis reads: "Mysterious and unsettling, Eli is unlike anyone Oskar has ever met before. However, an unlikely friendship sparks between them – one that is as deep as it is strange. But when gruesome murders are discovered across the town, Oskar slowly unravels the truth about Eli and their strange bond is stretched to breaking point."

Thorne is working with director Bryony Shanahan to bring this tale back to the UK after originally being staged at Manchester’s Royal Exchange in 2022. While there, it enjoyed a completely sold-out run and received rave reviews.

Thorne said: 'It was such a privilege to adapt Let The Right One In, a story that is so deceptive in terms of the way it looks at genre, gender and at love. I am so excited that more people are going to have the opportunity to see Bryony Shanahan's sinewy dangerous production."

So far, we know the show will be running in Northampton, Bromley, Bristol and Salford from November to December in 2025, before going on to Fareham, Cardiff, Southend, Eastbourne, Glasgow, Birmingham and Liverpool in 2026.

Casting and further dates are due to be announced soon, alongside ticketing information.

When and where can I see Let the Right One In?

Here's the full list of dates:

16th – 25th Oct 2025 – Northampton, Royal & Derngate

28th Oct – 1st Nov 2025 – Bromley, Churchill Theatre

4th – 15th Nov 2025 – Bristol, Old Vic

18th – 22nd Nov 2025 – Salford, The Lowry

13th – 17th Jan 2026 Fareham Live

20th – 24th Jan 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre

27th – 31st Jan 2026 – Southend, Palace Theatre

3rd – 7th Feb 2026 – Eastbourne, Devonshire Park

17th – 21st Feb 2026 – Glasgow, Pavilion

17th – 21st Mar 2026 – Birmingham, Rep

14th – 18th Apr 2026 – Liverpool, Everyman

