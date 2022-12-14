If you’ve missed the magical world of Harry Potter, you’re in luck! You can now see what happens next via Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the theatre show which follows on from the epilogue of the final book and was co-created by JK Rowling, the author of the original series.

It’s a story that captured a whole generation — the wizard boy who found himself not only a part of a magical world, but the key to its survival.

The show has a record-breaking number of awards, including more Olivier awards than any other West End show. With incredible costumes, set design, and stage magic that will take your breath away, we think this would make a great gift for the Wizarding World enthusiast in your life.

The show is split into two parts with a matinee and evening performance, which it is recommended you see on the same day to get the full experience. Whether you’re travelling from outside London to see the show or not, the last thing you want is to be worrying about missing your train home instead of enjoying the show. With this deal from Holiday Extras, you can buy your tickets and a hotel stay at the same time.

What is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child about?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth instalment in the Harry Potter series and has lots of the characters you know and love, as well as a few new ones. It follows Harry and Ginny’s son Albus as he starts his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, just as his father did many years before.

There, he meets and befriends Scorpius Malfoy, the son of Harry’s old enemy Draco. 19 years after Harry, Ron and Hermione saved the wizarding world, Albus goes on a journey that has the power to change everything — including the past.

Who is in London’s current Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast?

Harry-Potter-and-the-Cursed-Child/Manuel-Harlan

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has recently got a brand new cast. This includes Sam Crane (Midsomer Murders, Call the Midwife) as Harry Potter, Thomas Grant (Vanity Fair, Spring Awakening at the Almeida Theatre) as Albus Potter and Michelle Gayle (Joy Division, Beauty and the Beast at the Dominion Theatre) as Hermione Granger.

Which theatre is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child shown at?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing at the Palace Theatre in London’s West End. It’s easy to get to on foot, bus or tube, with Leicester Square as the nearest tube station. The theatre is also easy to get to from Paddington or Victoria stations if you are coming from further afield.

For information about the accessibility of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child performances and the Palace Theatre, we recommend visiting its website or contacting the theatre directly.

How long is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child takes place in two instalments. It’s recommended that you see both parts on the same day to take advantage of the full experience, but you can also see the different parts on different days.

Part one of the show is at 2pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 1pm on Sundays. The performance has a run time of two hours and 40 minutes, including a 20 minute interval.

Part two of the show is at 7pm on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and at 6pm on Sundays. It has a run time of two hours and 35 minutes, including a 20 minute interval.

This means there is a two hour and 20 minute break between parts one and two of the shows, so plenty of time to take a break, get something to eat and have a good chat about what you think is going to happen next!

How to get Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets in London

Harry-Potter-and-the-Cursed-Child-London/Manuel-Harlan

There are several different ways to get your hands on tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

If you’re booking more than four weeks in advance, the easiest way is to book online where you can get tickets from £30 for each part.

If you want to book a hotel at the same time as your theatre tickets, booking through Holiday Extras is a really great option. For £165 per person, you get your hotel booking and tickets to both shows.

There are other ways to book, too. If you’re in a group of 10 people or more you can get tickets from £49.50 per booker with Group Bookings.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child would make an incredible school trip, and the production has made a commitment to making the show as accessible as possible for the next generation of theatre-goers. This means you can make educational bookings for £20 per student, plus a teacher goes free with every 10 students.

Trying to get your hands on last minute theatre tickets can get expensive. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently running a Friday Forty deal where every Friday, 40 tickets are released for the following week where £40 will get you tickets for both shows.

Best time to buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets

The best time to book tickets to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is in advance. Tickets are currently available until October 2023, with more likely being released as we move into the new year. If you buy in advance, you are not only more likely to get tickets at a lower cost but there will be a bigger choice of seats available. It’s also worth noting that if you’re seeing both parts on the same day, you’ll be in the same seat for both shows.

The Palace Theatre is big with the lowest cost seats available on the Balcony, which is the highest level. We’d recommend booking far in advance to make sure you can pick the best possible seats within your budget so you can enjoy your experience.

