All eyes are on the Red Roses as they go for their 19th Grand Slam and 22nd win overall. Last year, the team clinched another trophy after beating France in Bordeaux, and another total victory this year would provide some much-needed momentum for the World Cup.

But, they're not the only team to keep an eye on this year. Ireland are continuing to show their mettle after beating previous World Cup winners New Zealand at the WXV1 tournament in October. Meanwhile, Wales is now under the management of Sean Lynn who has twice won the domestic PWR League with his team Gloucester-Hartpury.

So, if you want to be there for all the last-gasp tries and jaw-dropping moments, here's what you need to know.

For more rugby tickets, check out our guide to how to get Women's Rugby World Cup tickets.

Jump to:

Women's Six Nations fixtures 2025

Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images

When are England Women playing in the Six Nations 2025?

England vs Italy – 23rd March 2025

England vs Wales – 29th March 2025

England vs Ireland – 12th April 2025

England vs Scotland – 19th April 2025

England vs France – 26th April 2025

Buy England Women's Six Nations tickets

When are Scotland Women playing in the Six Nations 2025?

Scotland vs Wales – 22nd March 2025

Scotland vs France – 29th March 2025

Scotland vs Italy – 13th April 2025

Scotland vs England – 19th April 2025

Scotland vs Ireland – 26th April 2025

Buy Scotland Women's Six Nations tickets

When are Wales Women playing in the Six Nations 2025?

Wales vs Scotland – 22nd March 2025

Wales vs England – 29th March 2025

Wales vs France – 12th April 2025

Wales vs Ireland – 20th April 2025

Wales vs Italy – 26th April 2025

Buy Wales Women's Six Nations tickets

When are Ireland Women playing in the Six Nations 2025?

Ireland vs France – 22nd March 2025

Ireland vs Italy – 30th March 2025

Ireland vs England – 12th April 2025

Ireland vs Wales – 20th April 2025

Ireland vs Scotland – 26th April 2025

Buy Ireland Women's Six Nations tickets

Where are England playing in the Women's Six Nations?

Unlike the Men's competition, the Women's Six Nations is being held all over the UK. For the three home matches, York, Leicester and Twickenham have all been confirmed to host.

England vs Italy – York, LNER Community Stadium

England vs Scotland – Leicester, Mattioli Woods Welford Road

England vs France – Twickenham, Allianz Stadium

How much are Women's Six Nations tickets?

David Rogers/Getty Images

The beauty of women's rugby is ticket prices are so much cheaper. Prices start at just £5 for children and between £12 and £20 for adults. Overall, England seems to have the most expensive tickets – although still starting at just £20 – while the other home nations are priced even lower.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to get tickets to the Women's Six Nations 2025

Every Home Nation has its own site for the Women's Six Nations, which is where you can find tickets to all matches.

There is still a good amount of availability across the board, although the last few years have seen record-breaking crowds for the match at Twickenham. So don't miss out on your chance.

Is there hospitality available?

There is! Keith Prowse has a range of hospitality packages, including tickets for the England vs France match at Twickenham.

Buy England rugby hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse

Ad

You can also check out how to buy tickets to the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final and Queens Tennis tickets.