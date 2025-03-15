How to get Women's Six Nations tickets for all 2025 matches
The Men's Six Nations may be over, but there's so much more to come.
The Men's Six Nations has ended with a bang, but don't for a second think the season of explosive rugby is over as the Women's Six Nations kicks off next week.
With the Women's Rugby World Cup just a few months from hitting our shores, this year's European tournament is the most important and exciting yet.
All eyes are on the Red Roses as they go for their 19th Grand Slam and 22nd win overall. Last year, the team clinched another trophy after beating France in Bordeaux, and another total victory this year would provide some much-needed momentum for the World Cup.
But, they're not the only team to keep an eye on this year. Ireland are continuing to show their mettle after beating previous World Cup winners New Zealand at the WXV1 tournament in October. Meanwhile, Wales is now under the management of Sean Lynn who has twice won the domestic PWR League with his team Gloucester-Hartpury.
So, if you want to be there for all the last-gasp tries and jaw-dropping moments, here's what you need to know.
Jump to:
- Women's Six Nations fixtures 2025
- Where are England playing in the Women's Six Nations?
- How much are Women's Six Nations tickets?
- How to get tickets to the Women's Six Nations 2025
- Is there hospitality available?
Women's Six Nations fixtures 2025
When are England Women playing in the Six Nations 2025?
- England vs Italy – 23rd March 2025
- England vs Wales – 29th March 2025
- England vs Ireland – 12th April 2025
- England vs Scotland – 19th April 2025
- England vs France – 26th April 2025
Buy England Women's Six Nations tickets
When are Scotland Women playing in the Six Nations 2025?
- Scotland vs Wales – 22nd March 2025
- Scotland vs France – 29th March 2025
- Scotland vs Italy – 13th April 2025
- Scotland vs England – 19th April 2025
- Scotland vs Ireland – 26th April 2025
Buy Scotland Women's Six Nations tickets
When are Wales Women playing in the Six Nations 2025?
- Wales vs Scotland – 22nd March 2025
- Wales vs England – 29th March 2025
- Wales vs France – 12th April 2025
- Wales vs Ireland – 20th April 2025
- Wales vs Italy – 26th April 2025
Buy Wales Women's Six Nations tickets
When are Ireland Women playing in the Six Nations 2025?
- Ireland vs France – 22nd March 2025
- Ireland vs Italy – 30th March 2025
- Ireland vs England – 12th April 2025
- Ireland vs Wales – 20th April 2025
- Ireland vs Scotland – 26th April 2025
Buy Ireland Women's Six Nations tickets
Where are England playing in the Women's Six Nations?
Unlike the Men's competition, the Women's Six Nations is being held all over the UK. For the three home matches, York, Leicester and Twickenham have all been confirmed to host.
- England vs Italy – York, LNER Community Stadium
- England vs Scotland – Leicester, Mattioli Woods Welford Road
- England vs France – Twickenham, Allianz Stadium
How much are Women's Six Nations tickets?
The beauty of women's rugby is ticket prices are so much cheaper. Prices start at just £5 for children and between £12 and £20 for adults. Overall, England seems to have the most expensive tickets – although still starting at just £20 – while the other home nations are priced even lower.
How to get tickets to the Women's Six Nations 2025
Every Home Nation has its own site for the Women's Six Nations, which is where you can find tickets to all matches.
There is still a good amount of availability across the board, although the last few years have seen record-breaking crowds for the match at Twickenham. So don't miss out on your chance.
- Buy England Women's Six Nations tickets
- Buy Scotland Women's Six Nations tickets
- Buy Wales Women's Six Nations tickets
- Buy Ireland Women's Six Nations tickets
Is there hospitality available?
There is! Keith Prowse has a range of hospitality packages, including tickets for the England vs France match at Twickenham.
Buy England rugby hospitality tickets at Keith Prowse
