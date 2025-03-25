Written by Suzie Miller, it follows a young female barrister who, after a shocking event takes place, finds herself questioning the legal system she has prized for so-long.

The show enjoyed a limited West End run in 2022 which saw both Comer and Miller earn Olivier Awards for Best Actress and Best Play. Comer also won the same Tony Award when it transferred to Broadway.

Now, the actress is taking her performance onto local venues across the UK, including her hometown of Liverpool. She said: "It is a huge privilege to return to Prima Facie for one last time and take this important play on tour across the UK & Ireland. The resonance of Suzie Miller’s writing, both in London and New York, exceeded anything we could have imagined.

Bronwen Sharp

"I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to get the team back together and take the production to theatres around the country, including my hometown of Liverpool. On a personal note, I can’t think of a better finale to what has been such an incredible and deeply rewarding chapter in my life.”

Miller added: "I couldn’t be more thrilled about the Prima Facie 2026 tour; this play has already achieved more than we all could have dreamed, and Jodie’s commitment to the story reaching so many new venues and communities means more people can be part of the conversation, and the solution."

The play is being helmed by director Justin Martin and also has a composer in Rebecca Lucy Taylor (AKA Self Esteem).

Here's how you can get tickets today.

What is the story of Jodie Comer's Prima Facie?

Prima Facie is a one-woman show about Tessa, a barrister who has found her speciality in defending men accused of sexual assault. However, her perspective on the legal system undergoes a huge shift when Tessa is sexually assaulted herself.

Here's the official synopsis: "Tessa is a thoroughbred. A young, brilliant barrister who loves to win. She has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; prosecuting; cross examining and lighting up the shadows of doubt in any case. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge."

23rd – 24th Jan 2026 – London, Richmond Theatre

27th – 31st Jan 2026 – Dublin, Gaeity Theatre

3rd – 7th Feb 2026 – Edinburgh, Lyceum Theatre

10th – 14th Feb 2026 – Cardiff, New Theatre

17th – 21st Feb 2026 – York, Grand Opera House

24th – 28th Feb 2026 – Bath, Theatre Royal

3rd – 7th Mar 2026 – Canterbury, Marlowe

10th – 14th Mar 2026 – Birmingham, Rep

17th – 21st Mar 2026 – Liverpool, Playhouse

How to get tickets to Prima Facie UK tour

There will be a short pre-sale for the Prima Facie tour at 10am on Tuesday 25th March, followed by general sale at 12pm (midday).

Tickets for most of the dates can be found at ATG Tickets, while the Dublin shows can be found at Ticketmaster. If you can't find your venue on either of these sites, head to the Prima Facie play website.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Make sure you also check out Jack Thorne's new play Let the Right One In and the best theatre hacks.