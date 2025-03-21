That's all before you take on the beast that is Central London at night – after all not all of us are adept at sidling through crowds or standing outside a pub in five-degree weather.

With that in mind, our Going Out team has put together this list of handy tips and tricks to make your night at the West End easier. From how to get the cheapest ticket prices, to clothing tips and when to time your meal, this guide will give you the hacks you need for a stress-free evening.

In the past year, we've reviewed over 30 London theatre shows and trust us, not all of those visits were smooth sailing, so allow us to share our wisdom and mistakes with you now.

Here's our best hacks for a night at London's West End

1. Use Rush tickets or lotteries to get the best price

If you're on a budget, or not sure what to see, we'd suggest taking a look at TodayTix's Rush Tickets.

Rush tickets are last-minute seats that you can buy for a theatre performance going on that evening. They go on sale at 10am each morning and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis – so you really have to be quick if you want to grab a seat – and the number on sale and where they are in the theatre is subject to the availability of that evening's performance.

But they're so worth it as most Rush seats cost around £25 per person, and some are as little as £15. The price of the ticket depends on the base price for the show, for example, right now the base price for Wicked is £33, so the Rush price is down at £28.

2. Use SeatPlan before you select your seats

SeatPlan is a brilliant website which has over 250,000 photos of theatre seat views.

All you have to do is pick the show of your choice, select the seats you want, and an image preview will pop up showing you what your view will be like. This is a great way of ensuring the seat you're picking is worth the money and you won't have a stray pillar blocking the view.

3. To start your night right, don't get off at Covent Garden

Covent Garden tube station is slap bang in the middle of the West End, and close to most theatres. However, it's also known for its 193 steps which you are advised not to go up, that just leaves the option of the lifts which always have very long queues in rush hour. In conclusion: just don't do it. Leicester Square is the next stop on from Covent Garden on the Piccadilly Line, or you can get on a different line to Charing Cross, Tottenham Court Road or Embankment.

4. Take advantage of London's many pre-theatre menus

If you're not familiar, pre-theatre menus are fixed-price, often two-course meals, which are designed to be served quickly. They're specifically for theatre-goers with limited time and there are dozens of restaurants that offer them. In the past we've tried: Olea Social, Ristorante Olivelli and the Savoy Grill, but there's so much more out there.

Most theatre shows start at 7-7:30pm so you'll want to aim for a 5:30-6:00 dinner. Try and pick a restaurant that's near to your theatre and remember to book in advance.

5. Arrive at least 20 minutes before the start time

The question of when to arrive is always disputed but to be honest, as long as you're in your seat before the lights go down it doesn't matter.

That being said if you want time to get a drink, go to the loo and relax with a programme, then we'd suggest arriving at least 20 minutes to half an hour before.

6. Go to the toilet before you do anything else

It is a truth universally acknowledged that there must always be a massive queue for the theatre toilet. The fact is a lot of the West End's oldest venues have just one or two cubicles to their name (Trafalgar Theatre is particularly guilty of this). So, the best we can do is suggest you go as soon as you arrive at the theatre to get it out the way.

Try not to go in the interval if you can help it, and don't be afraid to leave your section to seek out quieter toilets – normally the quietest toilets can be found further up the building.

7. Book a drink for the interval

Most London theatres now offer a pre-order service for drinks during the interval. All you have to do is go to the bar before the show starts and place your order. You'll then be notified where to collect your items which will be ready and waiting for you when the interval starts. This hack means there's no need to scramble for the bar as soon as the first act ends.

8. Try not to have too much on you

If you can help it, try not to carry a big bag or anything bulky. Obviously this isn't always possible if you're coming straight from work with a backpack, but just remember some of the West End's theatres are very small and have very little leg room. From experience, the Gielgud theatre, Arts theatre and Fortune theatre in particular have limited space while there's less of a worry for the bigger or newer theatres like the London Coliseum, Apollo Victoria or the Other Palace.

9. Dress comfortably – remember how long you're sitting for

There is no official dress code for a night at the theatre, although smart-casual is the word most often thrown around. Our top tip would be to just dress comfortably as you'll be sitting for at least two hours; skirts and looser trousers would probably be preferable over a pair of tight jeans, for instance.

It would also be best to take a cardigan or jumper with you – some of those older theatres are a bit drafty and you don't want to be shivering by the end of it.

10. Take in water (and cough drops)

Everyone has experienced the embarrassment of a sudden coughing fit, so just try and be prepared with water and possibly a tube of cough drops. That way you won't interrupt any dramatic moments or aggravate the people around you.

11. Forget the snacks and save room for ice cream

Rustling snacks in the theatre is a big no-no. Our advice: skip the Minstrels altogether and wait for the ice cream.

Serving ice cream in the interval is a long-standing West End tradition that began in Victorian times, and isn't something you'll find in Broadway or other countries. So, why not indulge in the novelty of it? Or if you're a theatre regular, set yourself a challenge of trying all the different flavours. Just be prepared to go to battle with the flimsy wooden spoon.

You can also take a look at our wide range of reviews, like the Clueless musical review, The Seagull review and the longest-running West End shows.