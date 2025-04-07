As always, the awards ceremony was filled with live performances, with Why Am I So Single?, MJ: The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof, Oliver!, Starlight Express and Les Misérables taking to the stage.

The Oliviers honoured plenty of shows that have already departed from the London stage, including Hello, Dolly!, which saw Imelda Staunton take home the Best Actress in a Musical award, and Robert Icke's Oedipus, which won Best Revival and Best Actress for Lesley Manville.

But fear not: the majority of the Olivier Award winners are still available to see on London's West End and beyond. Here's how you can get your hands on tickets today – remember that demand for Olivier Award-winning shows tends to be higher, so act fast!

There are plenty more plays coming to the West End soon, including Evita starring Rachel Zegler, plus Punch by James Graham.

Olivier Award-winning plays and musicals still on in London's West End

Giant

Giant. Manuel-Harlan

Playwright Mark Rosenblatt certainly knows how to make a good impression, with his debut play Giant taking home the coveted Best New Play, Best Actor (for John Lithgow) and Best Supporting Actor (for Elliot Levey) awards.

The Giant in question is legendary children's author Roald Dahl, with the show enjoying a sold-out run at Royal Court Theatre before its transfer to the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre from 26th April onwards.

We'd recommend buying your tickets soon, as demand, and consequently ticket prices, have increased significantly since Lithgow's Olivier win.

Buy Giant tickets from £25 at ATG Tickets

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Jethro Compton and Darren Clark's production of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button took home the Best New Musical award, as well as the Best Actor in a Musical award for John Dagleish and the Outstanding Musical Contribution award for Darren Clark and Mark Aspinall.

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald's famous short story, the musical follows the eponymous Benjamin Button as he ages backwards. The cast of actor-musicians play over 30 musical instruments between them, creating a rich interpretation of the folksy score.

Buy The Curious Case of Benjamin Button tickets from £20 at ATG Tickets

Fiddler on the Roof

Fiddler on the Roof. Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

As a beloved musical favourite of the RadioTimes.com Going Out team, we're very happy to see Fiddler on the Roof pick up three much-deserved Olivier Awards.

This production, directed by Jordan Fein, first took to the stage at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre last September, and will be transferring to the Barbican Theatre in summer 2025. Trust us when we say that you won't want to miss out on this one.

Buy Fiddler on the Roof tickets from £31 at London Theatre Direct

Titanique

History was truly made at the 2025 Olivier Awards, with Layton Williams becoming the first actor to win an Olivier for playing an iceberg in the high-camp extravaganza Titanique.

If you want to see the historic performance for yourself, as well as enjoying the many hits from across Céline Dion's career, you can still catch Titanique at the Criterion Theatre.

Buy Titanique tickets from £33.90 at LOVE theatre

The Years

Annie Ernaux. JULIE SEBADELHA/ Getty Images

It's been a great year at the Oliviers for Romola Garai. Not only was she nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Giant, she was also nominated for and ended up winning the award for her spectacular performance in The Years.

This production is a stage adaptation of an Annie Ernaux autofiction book, examining one woman's life in relation to advancing technology and the changing political climate of 20th-century France. Garai was one of five separate actresses playing the central character.

The Years is showing at Harold Pinter Theatre until Saturday 19th April, so act fast if you want to get tickets.

Buy The Years tickets from £70 at ATG Tickets

MJ: The Musical

MJ: The Musical is a great night on the West End for fans of the King of Pop, as well as fans of excellent choreography. Last night, the musical picked up the Olivier Award for Best Theatre Choreographer, honouring Christopher Wheeldon.

Buy MJ The Musical tickets from £31.80 at LOVE Theatre

Starlight Express

Starlight Express, if you're unfamiliar, is a musical about trains, played by people who spend the entire production on roller skates. So, when it comes to costumes, the costume designer really has to put some work in.

And now costume designer Gabriella Slade has been recognised for her hard work, receiving the Olivier Award for Best Costume Design for her work in Starlight Express. Why not check it out for yourself at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre?

Buy Starlight Express tickets from £33 at TodayTix

Oliver!

Oliver!. LOVEtheatre

When you think of classic British musicals, Oliver! should be one of the first things that pops into your mind. The West End's latest production of Oliver!, directed by Matthew Bourne, has been awarded the Olivier award for Best Lighting Design.

The individuals honoured are Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, with this award making Constable the most lauded individual in the history of the Oliviers, with 17 nominations and six wins.

Buy Oliver! tickets from £24 at LOVE theatre

For more of the best British productions, check out our roundup of the best West End shows, as well as the best UK musicals on tour.