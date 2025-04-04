The play follows Jacob, a teenager from Nottingham, and an impulsive act of violence which would have dire consequences. After spending time in jail, Jacob is directionless and searching for meaning when he meets with his victim's family.

Punch is based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne, which is, in turn, based on a real-life story.

Taking place at the Apollo Theatre later this year, the West End transfer of Punch will see the original cast members reprising their roles. Here's how you can get tickets.

Buy Punch tickets from £24 at LOVEtheatre

When and where can I see Punch by James Graham?

Punch will be showing from 22nd September until 29th November 2025 at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End.

The Apollo Theatre is located on Shaftesbury Avenue, within walking distance of Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus and Tottenham Court Road tube stations, as well as plenty of bus routes.

How much are Punch tickets?

Ticket prices begin at £24 for this production, though they will vary depending on the performance date and your chosen seats.

How to get Punch tickets

Head over to LOVEtheatre where you can choose tickets to the Punch showing of your choice.

