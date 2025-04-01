The show's sold out London run has delighted fans and reviewers alike (including earning five stars from the RadioTimes.com) thanks to its combination of familiar moments from the TV show with new storylines and surprise celebrity guests.

Following this success, the co-creators have decided to take the play on tour to 11 venues this autumn, and will be once again starring on stage together.

Reece Shearsmith. Marc Brenner

Here's what Shearsmith and Pemberton had to say about the new tour: "We have been bowled over by the success of Inside No 9 Stage / Fright at the Wyndham’s Theatre. Selling out every performance before the run started and being nominated for an Olivier Award was fantastic enough, but the nightly reaction from fans and newcomers alike has been exhilarating and really quite moving."

They continued: "So we are delighted to be able to bring the show to a wider audience around the country. The phrase ‘swan-song’ refers to a final performance, often associated with the ancient belief that swans sing beautifully just before their death. Which is a load of bo*****ks of course as all swans do is s**t and honk.

"So come along to the swan-song tour of Inside No 9 and see for yourselves how we bow out. There won’t be a dry seat in the house."

The play will be coming to Milton Keynes, Sunderland, Canterbury, Birmingham, Manchester and Woking. Before heading to Hull, Oxford, Stoke-on-Trent, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

Tickets to the tour will be available tomorrow, so here's what you need to know.

When and where is Inside No.9 Stage/Fright heading on tour?

Inside No.9 Stage/Fright will be scaring up a crowd in 11 theatres across the UK this autumn:

9th – 13th Sep 2025 – Milton, Keynes Theatre

16th – 20th Sep 2025 – Sunderland, Empire Theatre

23rd – 27th Sep 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

7th – 11th Oct 2025 – Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

14th – 18th Oct 2025 – Manchester, Opera House

21st – 25th Oct 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

28th Oct – 1st Nov 2025 – Hull, New Theatre

4th – 8th Nov 2025 – Oxford, New Theatre

11th – 15th Nov 2025 – Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

18th – 22nd Nov 2025 – Liverpool, Empire Theatre

25th – 29th Nov 2025 – Edinburgh Playhouse

How to get Inside No.9 Stage/Fright UK tour tickets

Tickets go on sale at 12pm (midday) on Wednesday 2nd April. Considering the West End run sold out its seats, we expect demand for this to be high.

