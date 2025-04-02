The 29-year-old's unique sound was first realised on her debut album, If My Wife New I'd Be Dead, which was released in March 2022, and produced the hits I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby!, No More Virgos, and I Don't Really Care for You.

Now, CMAT is heading out on her It's the Euro-Country Tour in support of her upcoming album, Euro-Country, which is currently available to pre-order.

Thankfully, the singer is visiting plenty of venues across the UK and Ireland, so you'll almost definitely be able to catch her at a concert space near you this October!

Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

CMAT has announced a huge 12-date tour for the UK and Ireland happening in autumn 2025, and if you don't want to scroll through Ticketmaster to see which is the closest venue to you, we've luckily written them all out below.

2nd Oct 2025 — O2 Academy Brixton, London

4th Oct 2025 — Manchester Academy, Manchester

5th Oct 2025 — O2 Academy, Leeds

6th Oct 2025 — NX, Newcastle Upon Tyne

9th Oct 2025 — Barrowland, Glasgow

12th Oct 2025 — Rock City, Nottingham

13th Oct 2025 — Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

16th Oct 2025 — O2 Institute, Birmingham

17th Oct 2025 — The Nick Rayns LCR, Norwich

19th Oct 2025 — Octagon, Sheffield

20th Oct 2025 — O2 Academy, Bristol

5th Dec 2025 — 3Arena, Dublin

How to get CMAT tickets

O2 Priority pre-sale for CMAT's UK and Ireland tour is happening this morning (Wednesday 2nd April) at 10am.

General on sale will take place two days later, on Friday 4th April, also at 10am.

Where else can I see CMAT in 2025?

With festival season almost upon us, and with plenty of tickets to UK and Ireland-wide festivals still available, we've included everywhere you can see CMAT perform this summer.

The three-time BRIT Award nominee will be appearing at Wide Awake, Bearded Theory, Neighbourhood Weekender, and All Together Now in 2025, with tickets still on sale at Ticketmaster.

22nd May 2025 — Bearded Theory, Derbyshire

23rd May 2025 — Wide Awake, London

25th May 2025 — Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington

31st July 2025 — All Together Now, Portlaw

