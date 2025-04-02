A few weeks ago, we had an evening of watching music videos on YouTube (a right of passage for every friendship group), and we came across CMAT.

The Irish singer has described herself as both the "the jackass of the Dublin music scene" and a "global pop star", as well as telling NME back in 2022, that her musical style is "Dolly Parton meets Weird Al Yankovic, mixed with Katy Perry", and after spending hours getting up to date with the Aw, Shoot! singer's discography, we can attest those descriptions accurately encompass CMAT's sound!

The 29-year-old's unique sound was first realised on her debut album, If My Wife New I'd Be Dead, which was released in March 2022, and produced the hits I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby!, No More Virgos, and I Don't Really Care for You.

Now, CMAT is heading out on her It's the Euro-Country Tour in support of her upcoming album, Euro-Country, which is currently available to pre-order.

Thankfully, the singer is visiting plenty of venues across the UK and Ireland, so you'll almost definitely be able to catch her at a concert space near you this October!

What are the CMAT UK and Ireland tour dates?

BRITs week 2024 for war child tickets CMAT
Photo by Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

CMAT has announced a huge 12-date tour for the UK and Ireland happening in autumn 2025, and if you don't want to scroll through Ticketmaster to see which is the closest venue to you, we've luckily written them all out below.

How to get CMAT tickets

O2 Priority pre-sale for CMAT's UK and Ireland tour is happening this morning (Wednesday 2nd April) at 10am.

General on sale will take place two days later, on Friday 4th April, also at 10am.

Where else can I see CMAT in 2025?

With festival season almost upon us, and with plenty of tickets to UK and Ireland-wide festivals still available, we've included everywhere you can see CMAT perform this summer.

The three-time BRIT Award nominee will be appearing at Wide Awake, Bearded Theory, Neighbourhood Weekender, and All Together Now in 2025, with tickets still on sale at Ticketmaster.

  • 22nd May 2025 — Bearded Theory, Derbyshire
  • 23rd May 2025 — Wide Awake, London
  • 25th May 2025 — Neighbourhood Weekender, Warrington
  • 31st July 2025 — All Together Now, Portlaw
