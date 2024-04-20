Last year’s winners, Barcelona, are also still in the running alongside Lyon, who have taken home more titles than any other women’s side.

Held since 2001, when it was then known as the UEFA Women’s Cup, this competition is the ultimate test in women’s football. Over four rounds, 44 teams compete for the chance to take home €350,000 and unbelievable bragging rights.

So, who will be victorious this time around? Here’s how you can get tickets to the Women’s Champions League Final.

More like this

Buy Women's Champions League Final tickets at Ticombo

Want more football? Here's how to get tickets to the Champions League Final and the FA Cup Final.

When is the Women’s Champions League Final?

This year’s final will take place in May a week before the men’s, here’s the details:

25th May 2024 – San Mamés Stadium

Where will the Women’s Champions League Final 2024 be held?

The Women’s Champions League Final will take place this year at the San Mamés Stadium – home of Athletic Football Club – in Bilbao, Spain.

For those who don’t know, Bilbao is a port city in Northern Spain, right in the heart of Basque Country. Known for its mountainous surroundings, unique architecture (in particular the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim Museum) and art, it’s a beautiful destination that you could easily turn into a holiday.

As it’s surrounded by the Pyrenees, your best bet of getting there would be to fly, and luckily prices start at just £31. Use Skyscanner and websites like Expedia to shop deals, and when you get there you can find hotels from £14 at Booking.com and Airbnb.

How to get tickets to the Women’s Champions League Final

Tickets for the Women’s Champions League Final went on sale from 8th March via the UEFA website. There should still be spots available. However, if not, you can take a look at the re-sale site Ticombo.

As a rule, we don’t tend to recommend re-sale websites, however, this one in particular has a 4.7-rating on TrustPilot and has plenty of tickets available.

Buy Women's Champions League Final tickets at Ticombo

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do Women’s Champions League Final tickets cost?

Through UEFA, tickets range from €15 and €45, or €180 for hospitality. Normally, re-sale tickets cost a lot more. However, in this case, we’re pleased to see prices starting from just £42.

Buy Women's Champions League Final tickets at Ticombo

Advertisement

You can also take a look at how to buy the new England kit and how to get cheap football tickets.