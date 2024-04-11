But for Aston Villa fans in particular, all eyes are on the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, where the Premier League side will be looking to take their first major European prize since 1982. Also in competition for the crown are seven other teams, including 2023 semi-finalists Fiorentina and Greek giants Olympiacos.

The Europa Conference League is still an infant competition compared to the Champions League and Europa finals, but that doesn’t make it any less exciting. With this year’s destination set for Greece, here’s how you can get yourself a ticket.

What is the Europa Conference League?

The Europa Conference League is the third tier of European football (after the Champions League and Europa League); designed to give more clubs the chance to compete against teams from other countries.

Although it’s been talked about since 2015, this is only the third year of the league, with last year's being won for the first time by an English side in West Ham United.

The league starts with eight groups of four teams, followed by a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final.

What is the difference between the Europa League and the Europa Conference League?

The Europa League is a tier above the Europa Conference League. The winners of the Conference League get an automatic place in the Europa League the following season.

What happens if you win the Europa Conference League?

Winners of the Europa Conference League compete to win €5 million and an automatic spot in the group stages of the Europa League – unless they qualify for the Champions League in their own domestic season.

Who is playing in the Europa Conference League Final?

Leon Bailey. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

With the first leg of the quarter-finals just finished up, there are just eight teams left in contention for the trophy: Olympiacos (Greece), Fenerbahçe (Turkey), Viktoria Plzeň (Czechia), Fiorentina (Italy), Club Brugge (Belgium), PAOK (Greece), Aston Villa (UK), Lille (France).

When and where is the Europa Conference Final?

The host of the European football finals is always subject to bids from major stadiums.

This year, the duty has gone to Athens, Greece. Here’s the official date and venue:

29th May 2024 – Athens, AEK Arena

How to get to Athens for the Europa Conference League Final

The quickest and easiest way to get to Athens is by taking a flight – which can be as little as £32.

Seeing as the final takes place on a Wednesday, it’s unlikely to be too expensive but we’d suggest using comparison sites like SkyScanner to get the best deals.

Once you’re there, you can find a ton of hotels at the likes of Booking.com, Airbnb or TUI with prices in May starting from just £12.

How to get Europa Conference League Final tickets

The official ticket release will take place during the week of the final. This will either be via the official UEFA website or through the finalist clubs. Bear in mind that loyal fans and supporters’ groups will be given priority, with a special access code to book their seats.

If you’re worried about missing out, or come to late to the ticket window, we’d suggest going through hospitality or ticketing sites like Ticombo.

No, we wouldn’t normally recommend looking at re-sale, but Ticombo has a 4.7 rating on TrustPilot and has over 400 tickets available. However, don’t forget that re-sale tickets will cost you a lot more, so think carefully before you spend.

You can also find official hospitality tickets at P1 Travel. With these packages you can get exclusive lounge access, luxury padded seats, food and drink and much more.

How much do Europa Conference League Final tickets cost?

If you manage to get tickets through the normal means, tickets will cost you anywhere between €25 and €125. But as we’ve said, if you have to go through other methods you’ll have to pay a lot more. Right now, tickets at Ticombo start at £520.

