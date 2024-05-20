Last year saw a tense match between Luton Town and Coventry City come down to a closely fought penalty shootout, with the North London side winning the day.

This year, it’s up to the final two to win 'richest prize in football' with the final taking place this weekend.

If you’re looking to be there on the fateful day, here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

More like this

Buy Championship play-off Final tickets at Ticombo

Buy Championship play-off Final hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

It's our goal to cover as much football as possible! So here's how to get FA Cup Final tickets, how to get Champions League Final tickets and Euro 2024 tickets.

Jump to:

Who is playing in the Championship play-off Final 2024?

In 46 weeks, we’ve seen 24 clubs go to-to-toe for the chance to step up into England’s renowned FA Premier League and now, the final two have been decided.

Leeds United and Southampton have made it to the final stage and will be battling out in the hopes of joining Leicester City and Ipswich Town next season.

This year’s play-off will fall at the end of May, the day after the FA Cup Final. Here’s the all-important date:

26th May 2024 – Wembley Stadium

Where is the Championship play-off Final 2024?

As per usual the Championship play-off Final will take place under the iconic arch at Wembley Stadium.

If you’ve been to Wembley before then you know the drill – you can get there via three stations: Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central.

Wembley Park is available on the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines, Wembley Stadium Station is accessible via Chiltern Railways (just one stop from London Marylebone), and Wembley Central is available on the Bakerloo and Overground lines, as well as Southern and West Midlands rail, so you’re spoilt for choice of routes.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get tickets to the Championship play-off Final 2024

Tickets to the play-off finals are mainly sold through the websites of the competing clubs. Be aware that priority access will likely be given to season ticket holders or 'loyal fans' who have attended multiple fixtures.

If you miss out on this, we’d suggest looking at the re-sale site Ticombo.

While we normally wouldn’t recommend using re-sale sites such as this one, Ticombo has a 4.7 rating on TrustPilot and it gives you a guaranteed spot at the game. However, remember that tickets on this site are going to be very expensive – usually upwards of £300.

Buy Championship play-off Final tickets at Ticombo

Plus, you can find official hospitality tickets at P1 Travel. These packages come extra perks like food and drink access, parking and even the chance to meet legends of the sport.

Buy Championship play-off Final hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

How much do Championship play-off Final tickets cost?

Last year’s base prices started at £18 concessions, £27 for young adults and £36 for adults. For better seats, the costs ranged from £52 to £98 for adults and up to £73.50 for young adults.

As we’ve said, re-sale prices are much higher, often starting at £250 minimum. Then, if it’s hospitality you’re after, Club Wembley and P1 Travel provide packages that cost anywhere from £1,100, however these come with additional food and drink, parking, and sometimes the option to meet previous club legends.

Buy Championship play-off Final tickets at Ticombo

Advertisement

We've also got how to get British Grand Prix tickets and the best golf gift experiences.